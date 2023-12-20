For All Mankind Star Toby Kebbell Says Series' Spacesuits Stink

For All Mankind is currently in the midst of its fourth season on Apple TV+, and it features some new cast members, including Toby Kebbell, who is best known for films such as Fantastic Four (2015), Kong: Skull Island (2017), War for the Planet of the Apes (2017), and more. ComicBook.com recently had the chance to chat with Kebbell, who plays Miles Dale in the sci-fi drama. During the chat, Kebbell revealed the space suits the actors have to wear don't smell too good.

"It genuinely did stink," Kebbell said of the costumes. "I mean, the truth is those poor actors have been in that thing, you know, however many seasons beforehand. They do their best. It was sanitary, you know, we were during a time of, you know, viral infection. So it was sanitary. It smelt like bleach, that's how it actually smelt."

What Is For All Mankind About?

A description of the Apple TV+ original series For All Mankind reads, "Rocketing into the new millennium in the eight years since season three, Happy Valley has rapidly expanded its footprint on Mars by turning former foes into partners. Now 2003, the focus of the space program has turned to the capture and mining of extremely valuable, mineral-rich asteroids that could change the future of both Earth and Mars. But simmering tensions between the residents of the now-sprawling international base threaten to undo everything they are working towards."

For All Mankind stars Joel Kinnaman, Wrenn Schmidt, Krys Marshall, Edi Gathegi, Cynthy Wu, and Coral Peña along with new series regulars Toby Kebbell, Tyner Rushing, Daniel Stern, and Svetlana Efremova.

When Do New Episodes of For All Mankind Release?

For All Mankind is created by Emmy Award winner Moore, and Emmy nominees Nedivi and Wolpert. Nedivi and Wolpert serve as showrunners and executive produce alongside Moore and Maril Davis of Tall Ship Productions, as well as David Weddle, Bradley Thompson, and Seth Edelstein. For All Mankind is produced by Sony Pictures Television.

