The Gumby franchise has been acquired by FOX Entertainment, with the company planning to launch a new animated series, live-action original content, and more to reimagine the beloved character. The estate of Joseph Clokey, son of Gumby creator Art Clokey, sold the licensing rights as FOX looks to build its library of IP across linear, AVOD, blockchain, and other platforms. Part of the acquisition includes the full library of Gumby animated series, specials, movies, and content, which will help build up Tubi’s streaming offerings. New Gumby film, television and streaming, consumer products, licensing, and publishing content is also planned for the future.

Gumby released a very green statement from the FOX Studios lot, bringing traffic to a standstill: “Picking a new home was important to me, and I’ve found great partners in FOX Entertainment,” Gumby explained. “They have a vision for my modern, multi-platform reemergence, which is thrilling. Throughout our conversations, Pokey and I reiterated that we are talent they can mold. Literally.”

“Competition for globally recognized intellectual property is fierce. Uncovering this gem, with its built-in awareness and affinity, and bringing it to FOX, adds meaningful value and creative possibilities to the IP itself and to multiple divisions of our company,” said FOX Entertainment CEO Charlie Collier. “FOX is proud to be home to these iconic characters. Welcome one and all.”

Other acquisitions and partnerships by FOX include Tubi, Bento Box Entertainment, Studio Ramsay Global, TMZ, MarVista Entertainment and start-up company Blockchain Creative Labs, as well as FOX Alternative Entertainment and the newly formed FOX Entertainment Studios.

Gumby became a stop-motion clay-animation hit when he was created by Art Clokey in the 1950s. He’s starred in two series – The Gumby Show from 1957-1969, and Gumby Adventures in 1988 – while also headlining a feature film, Gumby: The Movie in 1995. Gumby was joined by his entertaining cast of characters such as his best friend Pokey, his parents Gumbo and Gumba, his little sister Minga, Prickle and Goo, the troublemaking Blockheads, Professor Kapp, and Denali.

When asked by Pop Mythology what makes Gumby a pop culture icon, Joseph Clokey attributed it to Gumby’s “everyman” nature: “The fact that Gumby’s an ‘everyman hero’ who has a heart and a positive outlook. His flexibility and his shapeshifting abilities that clay animation is so great at bringing out has made Gumby a name that’s used every day in news stories around the world. ‘Semper Gumby’ is a phrase used to denote ‘always flexible.’ Many athletes are said to be ‘Gumby-like’ when they are flexible, from hockey players to basketball players and gymnasts. There’s also something about Gumby’s ever-present smile that lights up the lives of those in need of hope. Gumby adventures are all about kinesthetic action, heart, art, imagination, and adventures that always leave a place better than when he finds it. These are attributes that transcend time.”

