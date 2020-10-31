FOX Cancels Two New Series After Just One Season

✖

It seems FOX has brought two of its newest additions to the network to a halt after just one season. FOX announced that both Filthy Rich and Next have been canceled, but the remainders of their first seasons will still air on the network after being held back for a fall debut due to the pandemic. As for the reason they are being canceled, the reason is two-fold The biggest reason according to Variety's sources was the cost of both shows, as costs continued to rise due to the coronavirus pandemic, though ratings were also a factor.

Filthy Rich averaged about 3.2 million viewers and a 0.5 rating among adults 18-49 in 7-day viewings. Meanwhile Next drew about 2.8 million viewers as well as a 0.5 rating with each episode over the same 7-day period.

You can find the official description for Filthy Rich below.

A southern Gothic family drama in which wealth, power and religion intersect – more correctly, collide – with outrageously soapy results. Meet the Monreauxes, a mega-rich Southern family famed for creating a successful Christian television network. On the cusp of launching a digital retail arm of the company, the family’s patriarch, Eugene, dies in a plane crash, leaving his wife, Margaret, to take charge of the family business. Not surprisingly, Eugene’s apparent death greatly impacts the family, who are stunned to learn that Eugene fathered three illegitimate children, all of whom are written into his will. Now, Margaret must use her business savvy and Southern charm to control her newly legitimized heirs, whose very existence threatens the Monreaux family name and fortune.

You can find the official description for Next below.

"Silicon Valley pioneer Paul LeBlanc discovers that one of his own creations -- a powerful A.I. called neXt -- might spell doom for humankind, so he tries to shutter the project, only to be kicked out of the company by his own brother, leaving him with nothing but mounting dread about the fate of the world. When a series of unsettling tech mishaps points to a potential worldwide crisis, LeBlanc joins forces with Special Agent Shea Salazar, whose strict moral code and sense of duty have earned her the respect of her team. Now, LeBlanc and Salazar are the only ones standing in the way of a potential global catastrophe, fighting an emergent superintelligence that, instead of launching missiles, will deploy the immense knowledge it has gleaned from the data to recruit allies, turn people against each other and eliminate obstacles to its own survival and growth."