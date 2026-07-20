House of the Dragon Season 3, Episode 5 Confirmed the Lannister Twist We All Expected

House of the Dragon Season 3, Episode 5 confirms the Lannister twist we all expected — and it suggests that, while the Game of Thrones spinoff diverges from Fire & Blood at times, it will likely end true to the book. SPOILERS ahead for House of the Dragon Season 3, Episode 5, “Unbowed and Unbent.” Despite this week marking a slower episode of House of the Dragon, it’s clear that no one is safe as the Dance of the Dragons continues to escalate. Prince Jacaerys Targaryen’s death is a reminder of that fact, but while he’s the biggest loss, he’s not the only one the Greens and Blacks suffer.

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And after “Unbowed and Unbent,” this season’s death toll is poised to increase in Season 3’s final episodes. It also promises to go beyond nameless soldiers again. Criston Cole is facing certain defeat, and the situation at Tumbleton is about ready to boil over. We can anticipate losing more characters, though there’s one who makes surprise return in House of the Dragon Season 3, Episode 5: Tyland Lannister.

House of the Dragon Season 3, Episode 5 Confirms Tyland Lannister Is Still Alive

Image via Ollie Upton/HBO

House of the Dragon Season 3, Episode 5 reveals that Tyland Lannister is still alive following the Battle of the Gullet, confirming a twist many fans already anticipated. Tyland is pushed overboard by Sharako Lohar during Season 3’s opening battle, leaving his fate in question following the conflict. With Jason Lannister perishing against the Winter Wolves, it’s not a great start for House Lannister. However, Tyland makes a comeback this week. He arrives at Rook’s Rest, where he finds Aegon and Larys — and he has a proposal for the pair, though it’s one they’re unlikely to take as presented.

Tyland argues they should go to Lannisport instead of Essos, criticizing Larys’ plan to take Aegon to the Free Cities. Not only does he think that it’s an equally dangerous journey that doesn’t suit the king, but he questions why they’d abandon Westeros when it needs them most. The concern clearly comes from a place of self-interest. As Larys notes, it’d be useful to the Lannisters if Casterly Rock became the seat of the king. However, it may plant the seeds for Aegon to remain in Westeros and reclaim his crown. Based on Fire & Blood, he and Larys should end up at Dragonstone eventually and regain their footing. SPOILERS ahead for Fire & Blood by George R.R. Martin.

House of the Dragon’s Lannister Twist Was Expected Since the Battle of the Gullet

House of the Dragon‘s Tyland Lannister twist doesn’t come as a total surprise. (We even called it after Lord Corlys “presumed” he was dead rather than definitively confirming it.) The series never shows a body following his plummet into the Gullet, which is usually a sign that a character isn’t as dead as we’re led to believe. Beyond that golden rule of television, there’s also the fact that Tyland doesn’t die this way in Fire & Blood. In fact, Jefferson Hall’s character doesn’t perish during the Dance of the Dragons at all. He’s one of the players who survives the Targaryen civil war, which made his return that much more predictable for fans of George R.R. Martin’s books.

Although House of the Dragon makes noteworthy changes to the source material, it was unlikely to end Tyland’s story early. For one, there’s no good reason to do so. It’s not like his death is that shocking or emotionally hard-hitting that it needs to happen in the premiere. On top of that, Tyland plays a pretty important role in the future of Westeros and House Lannister. As such, he should still be present for the end of the Dance, just as he is in the book.

Why Tyland Lannister’s Fate Is So Important to the Show’s Dance of the Dragons

Image via Ollie Upton/HBO

Following Rhaenyra Targaryen’s departure from King’s Landing after the commonfolk revolt, Tyland becomes the Master of Coin for the Greens again and serves Aegon II upon his return to the throne. Even after Aegon II is poisoned, however, Tyland manages to get a pardon from Rhaenyra’s son and the new king, Aegon III. When Aegon III ascends the Iron Throne, Tyland advises him, eventually going on to serve as Hand of the King. He’s not the only person to fill that role, but it’s still a significant detail in the history of Westeros.

It’s also important for House Lannister’s future. Alongside Lady Johanna Lannister, Tyland is responsible for ensuring that the Great House of Westeros survives and thrives following the Targaryen civil war. Given how powerful the Lannisters are when Game of Thrones begins, that’s important continuity to get right. Fortunately, House of the Dragon‘s latest twist commits to it.

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