The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air Reunion Is Surprise Early Releasing Today on HBO Max

✖

The Fresh Prince is about to pull up to HBO Max a little earlier than expected. Will Smith announced earlier this year that he had brought the cast of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air back together in honor of the show's 30th anniversary, and their reunion was filmed live on the original set. The official release date was announced at the end of the special's first trailer, revealing that it would be debuting on HBO Max on Thursday, November 19th. Well it seems that the cast is impatient to release the special out into the world, because it's now hitting the streaming service even earlier.

On Wednesday afternoon, Fresh Prince star Tatyana Ali took to Twitter to announce that the special would be dropping early. The reunion will arrive at 5 pm PT on Wednesday, and it will be accompanied by a live watch party on Twitter. While checking out the special, fans can use the hashtag #FreshPrinceReunion to keep up with the cast.

"Hi everyone! Can you believe it has been 30 years since The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air first aired," Ali asks in her Twitter video. "We couldn't be more excited to share this Fresh Prince of Bel-Air special reunion with you. In fact, we are so excited that we decided to share it early. Like, today! That's right, so join us for a special Twitter watch party. Tweet as one big family at 5 pm Pacific Time."

The reunion was filmed earlier this year and features nearly the entire main cast from the original show. Smith and Ali take part alongside Alfonso Ribeiro, Karyn Parsons, Joseph Marcell, Daphne Reid, and DJ Jazzy Jeff.

This reunion will also feature the return of original Aunt Viv actress Janet Hubert, who departed the show in 1993 after three seasons. There has traditionally been bad blood between Smith and Hubert, but the two look to mend bridges and move forward during their conversation together.

Are you excited for the arrival of the Fresh Prince reunion tonight? Let us know in the comments!