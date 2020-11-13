The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air Reunion Trailer and Release Date Revealed

In less than one week, TV fans around the world will be taking a few minutes and watch as Will Smith shares how he became the one and only prince of Bel-Air. It's no secret that there has been a reunion special in the works for The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air to celebrate the show's 30th anniversary, esepcially after Smith shared a photo of the entire cast on his social media pages. Now, however, we finally have our first look at the special, as well as its official release date.

Smith unveiled the trailer on Friday morning, beginning with a video of himself introducing the footage. The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air Reunion will be released on HBO Max on November 19th, and you can check out the official trailer in the video at the top of the page.

The special was filmed back in September on the 30th anniversary of the Fresh Prince premiere. Smith gathered with co-stars Alfonso Ribeiro, Tatyana Ali, Karyn Parsons, Joseph Marcell, Daphne Reid, and DJ Jazzy Jeff on the classic set of the Banks living room. He posted a photo of the occasion on Instagram right after it took place, officially announcing the reunion special.

The Fresh Prince reunion also features the return of original Aunt Viv actress Janet Hubert, who departed the show after three years in 1993. There has been bad blood between Hubert and Smith since her departure, leading many to believe that she would never show up for the reunion. However, it seems that she and Smith have mended bridges, as she makes an appearance in the special.

Sadly, the Fresh Prince reunion will be without the Banks family patriarch, Uncle Phil, played by widely-beloved actor James Avery. Avery passed away in 2013, and the cast is seen sharing memories of him during the trailer for the reunion.

The Fresh Prince Reunion is arriving a bit earlier than most expected. It was known that the special would be releasing on HBO Max around Thanksgiving, but we now know that it's going to debut a full week before the holiday. Thanksgiving will still be a crowded day for HBO Max, with the likes of The Flight Attendant and Superintelligence set to premiere on the streaming service.

Are you looking forward to watching the cast of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air reunite next week? Let us know in the comments!