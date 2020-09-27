Fresh Prince of Bel-Air Stars on Bringing the Banks Back Together in Cast Reunion Special

✖

Fresh Prince of Bel-Air stars are talking about how amazing it was to bring the cast back together on HBO Max. Hilary actress Karyn Parsons and Geoffrey actor Joseph Marcelo added their insight for what was coming with the reunion special near Thanksgiving. Of course, Will Smith will be in attendance, but having this whole cast represented was basically unthinkable as little as a few years ago. When HBO Max launched, many wondered how the platform would lure viewers over to their service. But, both the Friends reunion and the Fresh Prince special seem to be big bets that have drawn a lot of attention in the early day of the service.

“Extraordinary, extraordinary. It was something you wished for and hoped for, and when it happened, and to see people and the way we’ve changed,” Marcell laughed. “However, it was still the same. The same old jokes, it was wonderful.”

“It was beautiful. What’s really nice about the relationship that we all have is we kind of slide right back into it,” Parsons offered. “It’s like family that you haven’t seen in a while. Some of us have seen each other here and there over time, but it’s nice. It’s very familial. We just fall back in, pick up where we left off kind of thing.”

Comicbook.com’s Cameron Bonomolo reported on the reunion special heading to HBO Max later this fall. Fans have been pumped since the minute this hit their timelines.

“The cast of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air will reunite for an unscripted reunion special on HBO Max, the streaming home to all six seasons of the Will Smith-starring comedy.” Banomolo explained. “Smith, who played a Philadelphia born-and-raised version of himself on the NBC sitcom, will get together with the Banks family — Alfonso Ribeiro (Carlton), Karyn Parsons (Hilary), Tatyana Ali (Ashley), and Daphne Maxwell Reid (Aunt Viv), as well as Joseph Marcell (butler Geoffrey) and DJ Jazzy Jeff (Jazz) — for ‘a funny and heartfelt night full of music, dancing, and special surprise guests, in honor of the series that ran for six seasons and 148 episodes.’”

He added, “The 30th anniversary special will film September 10 for release near Thanksgiving on HBO Max, the streamer said in a release Monday. That filming date is exactly 30 years after the Quincy Jones-produced Fresh Prince premiered on NBC, which saw wayward teen Will relocate to Bel Air, Los Angeles, to live with his wealthy aunt (originally played by Janet Hubert) and uncle (James Avery).”

