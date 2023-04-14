Fresh Prince of Bel-Air's Uncle Phil Trends As Fans Remember James Avery

The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air fans are remembering James Avery today as social media debates sitcom dads. On Twitter, Damien Scott asked fans to choose between a number of popular TV fathers, and they could only save 2. The only resounding consistent choice was Uncle Phil. He passed away backin 2014, and it's clear Avery's performance still carries a lot of weight with viewers of all ages. A lot of the replies and quote tweets are just people moving right on ahead to the second choice because obviously Philip Banks is on the short list of pop culture heroes from that era. There are some powerhouses listed as well, check out the full field right here.

Bel-Air is running on Peacock right now, and their version of Uncle Phil is a little different. Here's how the streamer describes the show: "Season two of Bel-Air picks up with Will at a crossroads as a new figure comes into his life who challenges what he's learned in Bel-Air and competes for control of his influence. He juggles this while navigating his home life with the Banks family and trying to rebuild the trust that was broken at the end of last season."

I'm saving Uncle Phil because he's Uncle Phil and Dan Connor because Dan loved his family and would also put hands on anyone who hurt them. https://t.co/o0fR7bCeys — kereD (@i__m__kered) April 13, 2023

"We'll see Will and Carlton's brotherhood start to evolve as they grow closer, but still challenge each other about their differences. We'll also see Hilary evolve as she becomes more of a boss in her influencer world and how that spills over into her relationship with Jazz, and also highlight the relatable struggles around Viv and Phil balancing marriage and family while trying to forge their own career paths and reconnect to the things that are important to them."

