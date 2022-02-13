How to Watch Bel-Air on Peacock on Super Bowl Sunday

Bel-Air, the reboot of Will Smith’s iconic ’90s sitcom The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, debuted on Sunday, giving the classic story of the street-smart Philadelphia teen’s culture shock filled relocation to life with wealthy relatives in California a fresh, dramatic spin. The first three episodes of the eagerly anticipated series arrived on Peacock on Sunday, February 13th and if you’re wanting to catch the series ahead of Sunday’s Super Bowl showdown between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals, here’s what you need to know.

Subscribers to Peacock Premium will be able to access the first three episodes of the series on Sunday at launch (the episodes are live as of the time of this article’s writing.) Subsequent episodes will be released weekly on Sundays on the streaming service with Bel-Air’s first season consisting of a total of 10 episodes. Peacock Premium costs $4.99 per month to subscribe. A Premium Plus subscription — one without ads — is also available for $9.99 per month.

Videos by ComicBook.com

If you don’t have a Peacock Premium subscription, but still want to check out Bel-Air, there is some good news. The first episode of Bel-Air is available to watch for free on Peacock without the Premium subscription. You will still need to sign up for a free Peacock account, but again, you don’t have to pay for the Free tier. There is also good news for consumers with certain Xfinity Flex, Xfinity X1 or Cox Internet plans. Subscribers to certain plans from those Comcast-owned brands can get Peacock Premium for free — check your specific plan for more information.

Peacock describes Bel-Air as follows: “Set in modern-day America, Bel-Air is a serialized one-hour dramatic analogue of the 90’s sitcom “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” that leans into the original premise: Will’s complicated journey from the streets of West Philadelphia to the gated mansions of Bel-Air. With a reimagined vision, Bel-Air will dive deeper into the inherent conflicts, emotions and biases that were impossible to fully explore in a 30-minute sitcom format, while still delivering swagger and nods to the original show.”

Bel-Air stars Jabari Banks (Will), Adrian Holmes (Philip Banks), Cassandra Freeman (Vivian Banks), Olly Sholotan (Carlton), Hilary Banks (Coco Jones), Akira Akbar (Ashley), Jimmy Akingbola (Geoffrey), Jordan L. Jones (Jazz) and Simone Joy Jones (Lisa). Will Smith serves as one of the series’ executive producers.

Oh, and if you also want to revisit the original The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, all six seasons of the series are available to stream on HBO Max.

The first three episodes of Bel-Air are now streaming on Peacock. New episodes arrive weekly.