From Dusk Till Dawn Animated Series in the Works From Robert Rodriguez

Back in 1996, filmmaker Robert Rodriguez collaborated with Quentin Tarantino to develop the horror film From Dusk till Dawn, which went on to earn multiple feature-length follow-ups, as well as three seasons of a TV series, with Rodriguez recently confirming that he aims to continue the adventures of that world with an animated series. The filmmaker didn't divulge many more details about the project, other than that it would continue to explore the world seen in the movies and TV show, as opposed to being any sort of reimagining. It's currently unknown which cast members, if any, from previous projects would return for the series.

"Over here, I have my own television network [El Rey]. So I had a television network here. And I needed to create programming, so Quentin and I still control the rights to it. So I went, 'Oh, wow, I'd love to expand the story of Santánico Pandemonium, and the whole Aztec vampire lore for my network,'” Rodriguez shared with SFX Magazine, per GamesRadar. “And then internationally it was just put out as a Netflix original, I think is probably how you saw it. But here it was an original series for my television network, action television network called 'El Rey,' which is, you know, the place they're trying to get to at the end of Dusk till Dawn so it fits perfectly. That was originally why we did it, so we did three seasons of that.”

He added, “And now we're looking towards, we're developing an animated Dusk till Dawn. You’re the first person to hear that!"

In the original film, George Clooney and Tarantino played criminal brothers on the run from the law who take a family hostage as they all end up taking refuge in a wild nightclub as they await a rendezvous the next morning. The only problem is that the club's staff reveals themselves to be vampires, imprisoning all of the patrons inside to feast on.

The debut installment earned two direct-to-video prequels, From Dusk Till Dawn 2: Texas Blood Money and From Dusk Till Dawn 3: The Hangman's Daughter, while the TV series served as a reimagining of the original story, expanding on the main characters as well as the lore of the vampires.

Stay tuned for updates on the upcoming From Dusk till Dawn animated series.

