Full Stranger Things Season 5 Trailer Released, And Netflix Has Us Worried About Our Favs

The wait for Stranger Things‘ final season has been a lengthy one, but the first chapter of the story’s conclusion is almost here, and now Netflix has finally released the official trailer. It’s as epic as you were expecting, with battles for survival against Demogorgons and Vecna himself all in the mix, but it has fans worried about two key series favorite characters as well, and it’s easy to understand why.

As you can see in the trailer below, Stranger Things season 5 is going all out to bring the series to a thrilling conclusion, but while the gang’s all here, two characters are conspicuously absent for most of the trailer, and fans noticed. There’s only one shot of David Harbour’s Jim Hopper in the early footage, and the same goes for Joe Keery’s Steve Harrington, leading some to believe that perhaps these two favorites aren’t making it out of the season alive.

Things pick up after Hawkins has been pretty much quarantined after the events of the previous season, and Eleven is trying to escape over the wall. A bit later, we see Steve holding someone, but we don’t have much context as to what just happened, and then a little while after that scene, we see Eleven and Hopper teaming up, but it’s unclear when that is happening.

That’s pretty much it though for those two, as much of the trailer focuses on Joyce, Mike, Nancy, and Eleven, as well as Vecna of course. The final scene of the trailer brings Vecna back together with Will, who says, “You are going to help me…one last time” as the trailer closes out. It’s going to be a thrilling season, and hopefully, most of our favorites make it out alive.

That might be a lot to ask, as The Duffer Brothers are intending to deliver a series finale that lives up to not only the hype but also the standard of longtime fans. It’s been a wild ride to get to this point in the story, and while it’s absolutely time to bring the story to an end, no one wants to see it go out in an underwhelming fashion.

That’s true of the Duffer Brothers as well, who have said that they got the chance to tell a complete story with the characters of Hawkins and the Upside Down overall. They also looked at other series finales to see what ultimately worked and what didn’t, bringing together a vision that will hopefully satisfy longtime fans who have invested from the beginning. You can find the official Stranger Things description for season 5 below.

“The fall of 1987. Hawkins is scarred by the opening of the Rifts, and our heroes are united by a single goal: find and kill Vecna. But he has vanished — his whereabouts and plans unknown. Complicating their mission, the government has placed the town under military quarantine and intensified its hunt for Eleven, forcing her back into hiding. As the anniversary of Will’s disappearance approaches, so does a heavy, familiar dread. The final battle is looming — and with it, a darkness more powerful and more deadly than anything they’ve faced before. To end this nightmare, they’ll need everyone — the full party — standing together, one last time.”

Stranger Things season 5 releases Volume 1’s four episodes on November 26th, with Volume 2’s three episodes releasing on Christmas, and The Finale releasing on New Year’s Eve. Each volume releases at 5 PM PT.