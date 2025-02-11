This Stranger Things Season 5 Theory Could Be Devastating for Fans

Stranger Things is heading towards its conclusion after a decade. If that wasn’t exciting enough (especially after season 4, when the series became Netflix’s most-watched original), fans might now have to brace themselves for some heartbreaking tragedies. The Duffer Brothers don’t seem scared to kill off any character, and while the audience has seen it happen to a lot of them over time, no one thought any of the main gang would be targeted. But according to the Duffers, season 5 will bring some pretty major deaths. That’s led to a fan theory that it’s likely the plot will fall into a bit of a repetitive cycle – but this time, focusing on one of the fan favorites.

In the last episodes of Season 4, Max (Sadie Sink) was Vecna’s (Jamie Campbell Bower) main victim. Through her storyline, we get to understand how the villain operates and his strategy for attacking. But even though the gang is ready now, when the psychological stuff hits hard, the challenge only gets tougher. We’ve seen Max struggle with Billy’s (Dacre Montgomery) death, and how that pushed her toward the enemy – but what happens now that Dustin’s (Gaten Matarazzo) going to have to mourn Eddie’s (Joseph Quinn) death?

To get this theory, let’s quickly look back at Max’s journey in Stranger Things. She joined the gang in season 2 and fit in with them pretty easily; it wasn’t until the next season that things started to go sideways. When she came to Hawkins, her half-brother Billy came too. Up until then, he was just the bully at school, and he mainly served as a side character to the older crew – Steve (Joe Keery), Nancy (Natalia Dyer), and Jonathan (Charlie Heaton). It was in season 3 that Billy started acting weird, and we saw him become the target of the Mind Flayer, taking on the role of a true antagonist.

However, as the episodes went on, Billy became one of the first key pieces to understanding Vecna (who wouldn’t be introduced until later). His super-aggressive behavior was a result of his traumatic childhood experiences. His relationship with Max wasn’t that much different from how he treated everyone else, but when he sacrifices himself for her and their friends in the season finale, that’s when Max starts feeling guilty. That guilt sticks with her for a long time, following her and becoming the center of her arc in season 4. And that’s what draws Vecna to her.

According to the creators of Stranger Things, Eddie Munson was always meant to die from the beginning. What they didn’t expect was just how beloved the character would become with the audience. Beyond that, the bond he formed with Dustin became one of the most cherished friendships among fans. Several scenes – from the Hawkins gang’s preparation for the final battle to the moment Eddie plays Metallica on his guitar – are what make fans connect deeply with the duo. Dustin has always had a strong friendship with Steve, but it’s Eddie who became his real inspiration.

The scene of Eddie’s tragic death is heartbreaking. Because of this deep connection, it’s easy to imagine that Max’s storyline could be repeated with Dustin – especially since it was the most impactful story in season 4. Dustin certainly has everything it takes to be Vecna’s next victim; even though he’s ready to face the enemy one last time with his friends, grieving is never easy. And even if Dustin finds the strength to move forward, Hawkins will constantly remind him of Eddie, especially since the town still sees the outcast teen as a criminal and fugitive. It’s hoped that his name will be cleared as the town comes to terms with the truth behind the killings, but there’s still a lot to go through before that happens.

Vecna will return, even though he was seemingly destroyed by Steve, Nancy, and Robin in the Upside Down. After everything that happened, he’ll be seeking revenge, and will likely be even more brutal. At the same time, Dustin will be completely vulnerable – something Gaten Matarazzo specifically mentioned when asked about his character’s arc in season 5. According to the actor, Dustin will go through darker and more traumatic moments because of his friend’s death:

“He’s still the guy we know and love, but there is a context of that trauma and that weight of loss that seems to carry on with him through the early process of the season, and hopefully, that’s something that people like to see, see him grow through that arc, and see him start to deal with intense grief at a young age,” Matarazzo told The Direct. It’s not certain that Dustin will die, but with the words from the actor himself and the context left by the last season, the chances are definitely high.

It’s also worth mentioning that the Duffer Brothers admitted they had plans to kill off Max, but decided against it to maintain a darker and more uncertain atmosphere at the end of the season – which would be important for the overall conclusion of Stranger Things. However, this statement shows that the creators aren’t afraid to kill characters. Max was spared but with severe consequences. Would Dustin be as lucky? It’s very unlikely. Now, anything could happen, even for the character who’s always been the group’s comic relief and source of optimism.

So far, almost no information about the plot of the final chapters has been revealed (apart from episode titles), leaving fans to speculate. In addition to Dustin and other characters being possible death targets, there’s still the idea that Eddie might return (though that’s somewhat unlikely). The only thing we know for sure is that it’s time for fans to prepare their hearts.

Season 5 of Stranger Things is set to drop this year on Netflix.