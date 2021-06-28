Funko South Park Wave Includes The Elementary School Pop Town, Stick of Truth Figures

Funko has released many Pop figures based on the iconic Comedy Central South Park series, but we believe that this wave includes the first Pop Town in the collection. Indeed, South Park Elementary with Peter Charles (aka the politically correct PC Principal) is now available along with new figures of Cartman, Kyle, Butters, and Stan from The Stick of Truth role-playing video game.

Below you'll find a breakdown of the new common Pop figures in the South Park Funko Pop lineup. Pre-orders for all of these figures are available here at Entertainment Earth now. You can also find them via Amazon via the links below.

If you aren't familiar, The Stick of Truth was released in 2014 and features the South Park kids playing as fantasy RPG tropes. It was followed by The Fractured But Whole in 2017 where the kids played as superheroes.

In related news, South Park's Towelie was the unofficial mascot of 4/20 in 2021. The event saw the debut of a pair of magnificent Towelie sneakers from adidas, and Funko followed that up with the launch of the Amazon exclusive flocked (fuzzy) Towelie Pop figure. That figure is still available to pre-order right here on Amazon for $13.99 with a release date set for October 1st.

Unfortunately, this Towelie Funko Pop doesn't offer the option to score a Chase figure bloodshot eyes - a missed opportunity if you ask us. Still, this might be the most flocked-worthy Funko Pop ever made, so grab one while you can. In fact, it's currently the #1 selling item in Amazon's Miniature Garden Figurines section. We can only assume that the gardeners who order this aren't focused on the kind of plants that you can get at your local nursery or hardware store.

