Reginald the Vampire Featurette Teases Jacob Batalon's Shocking Season 2 Storyline (Exclusive)

Reginald the Vampire Season 2 premieres on Wednesday, May 8th at 10 PM ET on SYFY.

Reginald the Vampire is back for Season 2. SyFy's friendly fanged series first burst onto screens in Fall 2022, receiving a ten-episode adaptation of Johnny B. Truant's hit novels. Led by Spider-Man: No Way Home star Jacob Batalon in the titular role, Reginald the Vampire cemented itself as a fan-favorite program, garnering a fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes thanks to its charm and successful blend of genres. The premiere season concludes with Reginald being faced with the Assessment, a test to determine whether he is worthy of being a vampire. While Reginald passes every trial with flying colors, he fails the final test. Reginald's friends come to his aid and save him from torture at the hands of the other vampires but seemingly start a holy war in the process.

Exclusive Reginald the Vampire Featurette Teases S2 Shocks

Angels and witches and incubi, oh my.

In an exclusive featurette shared with ComicBook, the Reginald the Vampire cast teased what's to come for their characters in the sophomore season.

"The biggest hurdle for Sarah in Season 2? Getting over my stalker!" Em Haine, who plays Reginald's love interest Sarah Kinney, hinted at Sarah's storyline in Season 2. "I got a real bad stalker this season. He's a problem. Great trench coat though."

"Reginald's hurdles are again having to save the day otherwise he dies," titular star Jacob Batalon noted. "Really, I'm my own hurdle."

"Angela has a moment where she possibly has to come to terms with the end of her immortality and what that might mean to her," Savannah Basley said of Angela, the vampire who was none too pleased at Reginald becoming a bloodsucker in Season 1.

"I think Maurice is trying to straddle the line of good leadership," Mandela Van Peebles mentioned of Maurice Miller, the vampire who turned Reginald into a vampire in Season 1. "He's in a situation where most people expect him to be morally bad."

Differences between the warring vampires will have to be put aside when a common enemy arrives in Season 2. The featurette details that the upcoming episodes will feature angels, and not the nice kind. Garfield Wilson (Tracker) suits up as the angel Balestro, the "main baddie" of Season 2 who is sent to Earth to "eradicate vampires." That mission statement is shared by Uriel (Max Montesi, The Last of Us), an angel also sent to destroy those bearing fangs.

Angels are not the only new beings joining the Reginald the Vampire playground. Witches and incubi are both teased in the featurette, but their motives within the new season remain unknown.

