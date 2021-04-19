South Park x Adidas Towelie Sneakers Drop on 4/20: Here's How to Get Them

Remembering to bring a towel with you is easier than ever thanks to South Park and adidas, who have teamed up on a pair of Towelie sneakers that are set to launch tomorrow, 4/20. It's the ultimate footwear for the occasion, and if you want to get your hands on a pair, we have all of the details.

The South Park x adidas Campus 80s Towelie shoes feature a fuzzy towel-like exterior along with Towelie eyes on the tongue that go from white to high as a kite when exposed UV light. The tongue also features the immortal words "Don't forget to bring a towel" and "I have no idea what's going on". Finally, there's a hook-and-loop pocket in the tongue for stashing uh...valuables.

The South Park Towelie adidas sneakers will be available to order via links below for $100 starting on April 20th at 7am PT / 10am ET. However, they will only be available to raffle winners, which means that most of us will have to grab them here on eBay shortly after the launch time. You can check out additional images in the gallery.

