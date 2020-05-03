Game of Thrones Actor Sets World Record by Lifting Over 1,000 Pounds

Games of Thrones’ The Mountain just set a world record by lifting over 1,000 pounds. Hafþór Björnsson plays the mammoth character on the HBO series and now lays claim to the deadlift world record. He managed to get up 1,104.5 lbs on Saturday and that means Björnsson stands alone atop his own personal mountain. The strongman has a reputation for making the impossible look attainable as he’s been a fixture on World’s Strongest Man on CBS Sports Network. Björnsson won that completion back in 2018. He hasn’t finished lower than third in the rankings since 2012. If that weren’t impressive enough, he’s also won the Arnold Strongman Classic title.

“I have no words. What an amazing day, one I will remember for the rest of my life. I said I was coming for it and once I set my mind on something I’m a dog with a bone. Want to give a huge shoutout to my family, friends, coaches, fans, sponsors and haters, all of whom helped this lift be possible,” he wrote. “If you want to show some extra support head over to my YouTube, hit subscribe and check out my latest video where you can see some behind the scenes! Thank you all for your support! Support a family business - hafthorbjornsson.com .@roguefitness @reignbodyfuel @revive_md @transparentlabs @sbdapparel @kindafitkindafat_apparel @freezesleeve @coresportsworld @worldsultimatestrongman @australianstrengthcoach @stanefferding @theverticaldiet @andrireyr @stefansolvi @runarhrodi @kelc33”

So, lifting that much weight is going to be impressive regardless, but for those who haven’t seen strongman competition before, the lead-in can be grueling as well. The man they call Thor warmed up with a 925 lb deadline before going up to 1,025 lbs. Once in second gear, he ratcheted it up to 1,104 and the rest was history. His performances at the World’s Strongest Man feature him completing events like Truck Pulls, Kettle Bell Tosses, and different Weight Presses for a delighted crowd.

