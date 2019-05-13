Game of Thrones Fans: The Mountain Unmasked Looks Like Darth Vader

The exposed face of Gregor “The Mountain” Clegane (Hafþór J Björnsson) had Game of Thrones fans noting an uncanny resemblance to an unmasked Darth Vader (Sebastian Shaw) in 1983’s Star Wars: Return of the Jedi.

Game of Thrones showrunners Dan Weiss and David Benioff next head to a galaxy far, far away, where the duo will write and produce a new series of Star Wars films. Weiss and Benioff will develop their saga across the next decade.

“We knew we were going to close this up, we knew that even before we started The Force Awakens,” Kennedy told The Hollywood Reporter of December’s Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

“We are looking at the next saga. We are not just looking at another trilogy, we’re really looking at the next 10 years or more. This [movie] is the culmination of the Skywalker Saga; it’s by no means the culmination of Star Wars. I’m sitting down now with Dan Weiss and David Benioff … and [The Last Jedi writer-director] Rian Johnson. We’re all sitting down to talk about, where do we go next? We’ve all had conversations about what the possibilities might be, but now we’re locking it down.”

Benioff and Weiss are “developing sagas of their own, which we haven’t been specific about,” Disney CEO Bob Iger previously told THR when admitting to a Star Wars slowdown.

“And we are just at the point where we’re gonna start making decisions about what comes next after J.J. [Abrams’ Rise of Skywalker]. But I think we’re gonna be a little bit more careful about volume and timing. And the buck stops here on that.”

Why the Mountain look like Vader unmasked? #GoT pic.twitter.com/nMbo9j5ada — Slime Mines 🐍🐍🐍 (@Srm3921) May 13, 2019

The Mountain losing his helmet/mask is like seeing Darth Vader lose his… just terrifying instead of pathetic. #GameOfThrones — Jordan Zakarin (@jordanzakarin) May 13, 2019

the mountain having his Darth Vader reveal moment #gameofthrones — Erin Altman (@AltmanErin) May 13, 2019

YO. THE MOUNTAIN STRAIGHT UP LOOKS LIKE DARTH VADER IN EPISODE 6 WHEN HE TAKES HIS HELMET OFF — Raeann Johnson (@raeannjohns) May 13, 2019

alright the mountain is just straight up darth vader without his mask — Shifa Shahid (@shifshahid) May 13, 2019

Did they just, like, Darth Vader the Mountain? #GameofThrones — Kate McMurray ⚾️ (@katemcmwriter) May 13, 2019

Why does The Mountain look like Anakin Skywalker after he removed his Darth Vader mask? #StarWars #GameOfThrones #DemThrones #ThronesYall — Tiffany M. Davis (@Tiffscribes) May 13, 2019

All this time the Mountain was Darth Vader! — Chuck Agro (@ChuckAgrowrites) May 13, 2019

The mountain looks like a buff death Vader — الملكة 👑 (@PoetryAndCurls) May 13, 2019

The Mountain mask reveal was literally just Darth Vader. Also betraying his master for his own agenda right before… Cersei = Palpatine — Jason Cocklin (@Jcock732) May 13, 2019

If Drax and Darth Vader had a baby, it would look like the Mountain. #GameOfThrones — Lindsay Alexis Hobbs (@linzy_lou82) May 13, 2019

why does the mountain look like a mix of varys and darth vader #gameofthrones pic.twitter.com/4kA2ZNUKFd — silvana | fuck got (@slytherinbell) May 13, 2019

The Mountain out here pullin a Darth Vader on Qyburn. #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/0pMlWZIo11 — Domenic Z (@DomZenga) May 13, 2019

