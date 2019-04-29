Game of Thrones: Sophie Turner Has the Best Reaction to Arya’s Big Moment

While all of social media participates in the live airings of Game of Thrones every Sunday, it’s series star Sophie Turner who clearly has the best reactions to what’s taking place on-screen, especially when it has to do with her best friend. After last week’s episode, Turner had plenty to say about Maisie Williams’ Arya finally getting a sex scene. Now, after Arya’s biggest moment of the series, Turner is once again giving the character a much deserved shout out.

WARNING: This article contains major spoilers from the latest episode of Game of Thrones! Continue reading at your own risk…

Of course, the moment in question came at the very end of Sunday night’s episode, “The Long Night.” After a long and very dimly-lit battle with the Army of the Dead, it seemed as though the living had their backs against the ropes. The Night King had reached Bran and all seemed lost. That’s when Arya stepped up to the plate and changed everything. She jumped out from the shadows at the Night King and stabbed him with her Valyrian Steel dagger, killing the evil threat once and for all. In one brave move, Arya changed the course of history.

Everyone online went absolutely bananas for this moment, including Sophie Turner, who gave Arya props in an Instagram live video, tagging Maisie Williams. It didn’t take long for the video to get captured from Instagram and shared over to Twitter.

“Arya really is THAT bitch,” Turner says in the video. “Yes. You. Are. Bitch!”

sansa live from the crypts when arya murdered the night king pic.twitter.com/6gs6zXd55C — kinsey (@sansascstark) April 29, 2019

This was pretty much the consensus all across the Internet on Sunday night, as fans realized that Arya just saved all of Westeros with just a little bit of help from Beric Dondarrion and Melisandre. She’s now the standout MVP of the series, and you won’t find many fans arguing about that.

What did you think of Arya’s big moment in Game of Thrones this week? Let us know in the comments!

New episodes of Game of Thrones air on Sunday nights at 9 pm ET on HBO.

