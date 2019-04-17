Why Arya Stark Will Win The ‘Game Of Thrones’

With only five episodes remaining for Game of Thrones as a series, someone will have to claim the Iron Throne, assuming there will be throne left to claim. As many fans have suspected from the beginning, Jon Snow has a rightful claim to the throne and his journey toward such a destiny continues. However, Arya Stark may very well end up having a chance at claiming the throne as a battle is headed for Winterfell.

Spoilers for Game of Thrones follow. Major spoilers!

As was revealed in the Season Seven finale, the wall which divided the land of the living from the army of the dead has fallen. The Night King and his army are marching south with Winterfell as their most likely primary destination. This battle probably won’t be the last of the Game of Thrones series. Instead, a final feud will likely go down in King’s Landing. So, it seems clear that Winterfell will fall and there will be some severe casualties.

Let’s speculate on who might survive the battle of Winterfell and make their way to King’s Landing for the final stand as most of the show’s main characters are together in the land once ruled by Ned Stark. Though it is Game of Thrones and any character can go unexpectedly, it would seem like a somewhat safe bet that Jon Snow, Daenerys Targaryen, Sansa Stark, Bran Stark, Jaime Lannister, and Tyrion Lannister will make their way south. Their narrative threads and respective roles have been key as everything seems to be wrapping up.

There’s no Arya Stark on that list of predicted Winterfell battle survivors. Furthermore, Arya Stark has ruthlessly claimed her allegiance to her family. She and Sansa Stark are anything but fond of Dany, her dragons, and giving up her family’s leadership roles.

As the characters move south, Jon’s rightful claim to the Iron Throne might become known to some of the survivors. Upon arrival, if Jon Snow is to survive the entirety of the battles to come against both Cersei’s army and the Night King’s army, he will have made his way to the Iron Throne.

However, Jon Snow does not want this position on the throne. However, Arya Stark wants to see her family succeed and has never operated unfairly. As her divide against Dany continues to grow, it’s possible she could leverage Jon’s relationship with the Mother of Dragon’s as a means to get him to his place on the throne.

The plot twist in the end is that Jon Snow never made it out of Winterfell’s battle against the Night King. Instead, Arya Stark survived the feud and wore the look of Jon Snow, using the skills taught to her by Jaqen H’ghar. It’s similar to what Loki did in Thor: The Dark World leading into Thor: Ragnarok.

As Arya sits on the throne posing as Jon Snow, she will have the power to rule and earn the revenge against those who have wronged her and her family through the many years of Game of Thrones. It would be a tremendously different style of leading than we would see from Jon Snow but, in the end, we would literally see Jon Snow.

What do you think? Could Arya Stark end up on the Iron Throne, posing as Jon Snow or otherwise? Share your thoughts in the comment section or send them my way on Twitter, @BrandonDavisBD!

Game of Thrones airs Sundays at 9pm ET on HBO.