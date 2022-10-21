Game of Thrones: Brand Behind Infamous Coffee Cup Blooper Speaks Out

During the final season of Game of Thrones the people behind the series made a lot of decisions that some fans liked and most fans didn't. With George R.R. Martin not finished with the Winds of Winter, producers David Benioff and D.B. Weiss had free rein on how to end the series. By the end of the series we saw Arya Stark kill the Night King, Bran Stark become the King of the six kingdoms, Sansa Stark become the Queen of the North, and Jon Snow kill Daenerys Targaryen and be forced to retake the black. While all that is good and well, the season featured some bloopers like the infamous too dark episode where they take on the Night King and his army. But the weirdest one was when you could spot a cardboard coffee cup. The brand that makes the coffee had yet to speak out about the gaff until now. While speaking with Adweek, Mark Ashbridge who owns Established coffee, spoke out on the incident.

"[They were] like, 'It was Established Coffee,'" Ashbridge told Adweek. "She was saying, 'It's the best place for coffee.' I remember screen recording and going like, 'We should try to put this out there. This would be really good PR for us, and we didn't get any of the rub when it happened.' I remember seeing the headlines. It was equivalent to $6 or $7 million in free PR."

HBO has been developing a bunch of series set in the Game of Thrones universe including House of the Dragon. Also among the projects said to be in development is a Tales of Dunk and Egg prequel series. So, it looks like Warner Bros. and HBO will be in the Game of Thrones business for a long time.

Game of Thrones creator George R.R. Martin recently opened up about the in-development Jon Snow spin-off in a new post to his blog. In the post he revealed that he collaborated with Harington on the series as well as two other mystery writers/showrunners. Martin wrote in the blog post that he couldn't reveal who will write the series but that Harington's team is terrific.

"Yes, it was Kit Harrington who brought the idea to us," the Game of Thrones creator revealed. "I cannot tell you the names of the writers/showrunners, since that has not been cleared for release yet, but Kit brought them in too, his own team, and they are terrific."

In the final season of Game of Thrones, Jon Snow learned of his true identity as Aegon Targaryan, the true heir to the Iron Throne. After killing killing his aunt/girlfriend, Daenarys, to keep her from power, Jon was forced to choose a life of exile in the Night's Watch. Instead of staying with the Night's Watch, Jon headed North of the Wall to live with the Wildlings and his dire wolf Ghost. The series is said to focus on what happened after these events.

"We developed a lot of ideas, we were still developing a lot of ideas, and I think we're really excited about the one that will air later this summer," HBO VP of original programming Kara Buckley said of Game of Thrones spin-offs. "But, we don't feel the need to make another one unless it feels really creatively exciting to us. That's my job, at least. And the team that I'm on, that's what we're told to focus on."

