Game of Thrones Fans Are Not Happy About Cersei's Lame Death

Throughout the course of Game of Thrones, few characters have carried out as many evil schemes as […]

Throughout the course of Game of Thrones, few characters have carried out as many evil schemes as Cersei Lannister, as there appeared to be no lengths she wouldn’t go to in order to obtain the throne. Whether she was lying to others to get them to act on misinformation or enacted nefarious plans of her own, there’s a reason why the character ended up sitting in the throne last season as her long-term intentions paid off. Of course, to get to such a position of power, many characters were betrayed, igniting countless vendettas against the ruler of Westeros. Despite a number of potential deaths that we could have seen, fans were disappointed with her lackluster sendoff.

Characters like Arya Stark and Daenerys Targaryen, among many others, made it quite clear that they intended to murder Cersei, yet King’s Landing ended up surrendering to Daenerys while The Hound convinced Arya that she shouldn’t live a life motivated by revenge. Instead, Jaime Lannister helped Cersei escape from the city, only for a passageway that would lead to their safety getting covered in debris. Cersei and Jaime held each other in an embrace as Daenerys’ dragon laid waste to the city, ultimately crushing the siblings with large stones.

Cersei’s demise wasn’t entirely a crowd-pleaser, as many viewers had hoped she would see a far more brutal death that would equal the ways she had manipulated so many characters throughout the show. Scroll down to see what Game of Thrones fans are saying about the death.

