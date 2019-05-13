Game of Thrones Fans Are Not Happy About Cersei’s Lame Death

Throughout the course of Game of Thrones, few characters have carried out as many evil schemes as Cersei Lannister, as there appeared to be no lengths she wouldn’t go to in order to obtain the throne. Whether she was lying to others to get them to act on misinformation or enacted nefarious plans of her own, there’s a reason why the character ended up sitting in the throne last season as her long-term intentions paid off. Of course, to get to such a position of power, many characters were betrayed, igniting countless vendettas against the ruler of Westeros. Despite a number of potential deaths that we could have seen, fans were disappointed with her lackluster sendoff.

Characters like Arya Stark and Daenerys Targaryen, among many others, made it quite clear that they intended to murder Cersei, yet King’s Landing ended up surrendering to Daenerys while The Hound convinced Arya that she shouldn’t live a life motivated by revenge. Instead, Jaime Lannister helped Cersei escape from the city, only for a passageway that would lead to their safety getting covered in debris. Cersei and Jaime held each other in an embrace as Daenerys’ dragon laid waste to the city, ultimately crushing the siblings with large stones.

Cersei’s demise wasn’t entirely a crowd-pleaser, as many viewers had hoped she would see a far more brutal death that would equal the ways she had manipulated so many characters throughout the show. Scroll down to see what Game of Thrones fans are saying about the death.

Nope

Everybody watching how Cersei went out:



pic.twitter.com/Nkd5t70gKH — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) May 13, 2019

Just Rocks?

So I waited for 8 good years for Cersei to be killed by rocks?? #GameofThrones #GOTS8E5 pic.twitter.com/6UL5gfqb1n — Barnny without friends 😋 (@barnabasjohnnie) May 13, 2019

Unsatisfying

Was it satisfying how Jamie and Cersei went out last night?#GameofThrones fans: pic.twitter.com/7N8WGv18li — Chris (@RealChris71902) May 13, 2019

Kind of Beautiful

Everyone is complaining about Cersei’s death but it was probably my favorite. That bitch spent the entire series clawing her way to the top only to have it all, quite literally, fall down on top of her. It was kind of beautiful. — Liz Finnegan (@TheGingerarchy) May 13, 2019

Deserves a Proper Death

All I’m saying is that Cersei better crawl out of those rocks next episode so we can see her get a proper death pic.twitter.com/Wc7XgoQowY — Danny Valdes (@danthv_) May 13, 2019

Gruesome and Painful

For all that Cersei had done, she deserved a better death. A more painful one. A more gruesome one. A more cinematic one. — MELISANDRE DE ROSSI (@Punongbayan_) May 13, 2019

Wishing for a Fireball

Am I the only one who is disappointed in how Cersei died? I was waiting for Daenerys to fly straight up to her in the Red Keep Tower, look her straight in the eyes and then get her dragon to go all hell and fireball on her ass. #GOTS8E5 #GOT pic.twitter.com/d4b7hYodEo — Lisa Byrnes Whiting (@charismachic) May 13, 2019

Wrong Prophecy

Soooo fuck the prophecy, huh? In what world does this translate to Cersei being crushed by falling rocks while in Jaime’s arms?! #GameOfThrones #DemThrones pic.twitter.com/FTGEN1QLat — Magen Benefield (@MagenB27) May 13, 2019

It’s a Rock

#GamefThrones fans: coming up with elaborate theories on how cersei will die including death by arya, jaime, tyrion, euron, etc.



The creators of the show: pic.twitter.com/fjcNxhCAKQ — 🕊 (@MnyFacedGod) May 13, 2019

Sorry, Shakespeare