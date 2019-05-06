HBO Issues Official Statement on Starbucks Coffee Cup Appearing in Game of Thrones

While Sunday night’s new episode of Game of Thrones contained quite a few massive moments and important conversations, a simple mistake is what has all of social media talking on Monday. In one scene early in “The Last of the Starks,” Daenerys is looking around at everyone in the grand hall at Winterfell as they celebrate their victory against the Night King. At one point the camera cuts back to Danerys and sitting right in front of her on the table is a modern to-go coffee cup.

It’s easy to see when you’re looking for it, and just about every fan online has had something to say about the cup since the episode aired. The jokes about Daenerys drinking Starbucks haven’t yet come to an end, so HBO decided to make a statement about the forgotten cup.

Surprisingly, that was a joke as well.

On Monday afternoon, HBO sent out a statement about the coffee cup in the scene, in response to the inquiries from those wondering about its inclusion on the show. The statement reads: “The latte that appeared in the episode was a mistake. Daenerys had ordered an herbal tea.”

Since the mistake is already out in the open, and there’s no sense trying to pretend it’s something that it’s not, HBO is clearly just biting the bullet and accepting the error. Why not make a joke when there’s nothing else you can really do at this point?

Though, it does make you think: What if she had gotten an herbal tea? Wouldn’t it have just been served in the same cup? Clearly HBO doesn’t go to Starbucks all that often.

Did you notice the coffee cup on Game of Thrones when it aired on Sunday night? Or did you wake up to the horde of tweets making fun of the series on Sunday? Let us know in the comments!

New episodes of Game of Thrones air on Sunday nights at 9 pm ET on HBO.

