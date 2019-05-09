Game of Thrones: Emilia Clarke Shares Photo With Jason Momoa, Denies It Was Her Starbucks Cup

Since Game of Thrones‘ debut on HBO back in 2011, fans have toiled over every detail in hopes of discovering clues about the narrative’s trajectory. This past week’s episode, however, has caused more internet chatter based on a coffee cup appearing in one scene, an item that likely wouldn’t have appeared in Westeros. Fans have debated who may have been responsible for the cup appearing or how no one noticed it in the editing room, forcing HBO themselves to comment on the matter. The cup appears in front of Emilia Clarke in the episode, though she denies the cup belongs to her, instead joking that former co-star Jason Momoa was to blame.

“Did I just stumble upon the truth here?!” the actress captioned a photo of herself alongside Momoa and Peter Dinklage. “The cup bearer does not drinketh the Starbucks tea… oh and this ain’t a spoiler just a lost wanderer coming home for a mid filming cuppa.”

She also included the hashtag “#forthecaffiene.”

During a recent appearance on Conan, star Liam Cunningham brought a coffee cup and blamed Clarke for the goof. The actress, however, set the record straight.

“What a bastard!” Clarke joked to the Los Angeles Times. “I don’t even drink Starbucks. I have no idea whose it was. Liam’s a cheeky one. The funny thing is in Belfast, there is no craft coffee selling Starbucks. Unless we’ve got the Americans in, some hotshot producer, and then we’ll have Starbucks lying around.”

Many people were quick to claim that the cup was a standard Starbucks cup, despite it lacking the signature branding. Clarke cleared up that not only was she devoid of responsibility from the issue, but the unlikelihood that any Starbucks cups would be seen anywhere on set.

“You’ve never seen a Game of Thrones cast member with a Starbucks in their hand because we don’t get them,” the actress confirmed. “We don’t get to be like, ‘Yo, somebody go out and get me a mocha choco latte.’ I’ve never had Starbucks.”

In fact, Clarke thinks that Cunningham being quick to place the blame only reveals his guilt, noting, “I’ll bet it was Liam. He’s deflecting it — 100%. Like I said, he’s a cheeky one.”

Fans will have to savor the goof, as HBO has since digitally erased the cup from the episode.

New episodes of Game of Thrones air Sunday nights at 9 p.m. ET on HBO.

