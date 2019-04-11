Emilia Clarke Claims She Gets a “Lot of Crap” for Her ‘Game of Thrones’ Nude Scenes

Fantasy fans have seen all sorts of stories come to life for both movies and TV, yet many of these stories aimed to appeal to wide audiences, resulting in more mature content being withheld. When Game of Thrones debuted on HBO back in 2011, the expectations of a fantasy series all changed, as the cable network accurately reflected both the violence and sex found in the pages of George R.R. Martin’s series of novels. One actress who regularly appeared nude in the series is Emilia Clarke, who recently admitted that she’s caught flack for the number of nude scenes she has had in the series, though she confirmed she wouldn’t change a thing about her role in the show.

“There’s not one part of the show that I would go back and redo. People ask me the nudity question all the time. But the short answer is no, I would never change anything,” Clarke revealed to The Sun. “You had to see those sex scenes, as they couldn’t just be explained.”

Clarke was a relatively unknown actress when she was cast as Daenerys Targaryen, yet she has gone on to score roles in other major franchises, including Terminator and Star Wars. The evolution of not only the performer’s career but also of her on-screen character led many to believe nudity would be a thing of the past, yet one of her more famous nude scenes involved setting her enemies, and herself, on fire while she was held captured, resulting in her clothes being burned off.

“I just wanted to come out and do an empowered scene that wasn’t sexual — it was naked, but it was strong. I get a lot of crap for having done nude scenes and sex scenes,” Clarke revealed. “That, in itself, is so anti-feminist. Women hating on other women is just the problem. That’s upsetting.”

It’s unclear what the future holds for Danaerys, as she seemingly found love last season in Jon Snow, but with this being the final season of the series, we won’t be surprised to see even more sex and violence than we’ve seen in the show’s already graphic legacy.

Game of Thrones returns on April 14th.

