Game of Thrones Fans Call for an Arya Stark Spinoff

Game of Thrones fans hope to see Arya Stark star Maisie Williams continue on in a future spinoff.

In April, when approached with that very proposition, Williams and Sansa Stark star Sophie Turner said they would eagerly join a Stark sisters spinoff.

“Oh, I would sign up for that,” Williams told MSN in a joint interview with Turner.

“I would sign up for that,” Turner said. “I wouldn’t sign up for any other spinoff unless Maisie is in it. And no one else [laughs].”

“People don’t want it to end,” Williams previously told EW. “No matter how you end it, people don’t want it to end. So the ending is not going to be okay, because ‘the end’ is not okay. You know what I mean? I think the way we end it is right. And I think it’s time.”

Arya’s story is left open-ended: she’ll journey west of Westeros, headed towards where “all the maps stop.” Whether or not Williams is tapped for her own spinoff, the star is ready for a new adventure of her own with a slate that includes coming X-Men spinoff The New Mutants and comic book-based thriller The Owners.

“I’m nervous about what comes next and just want to prove myself as an actor now and make the most of this series,” Williams said. “There are not many opportunities to do everything with one character and there’s a whole spectrum I get to do. So whatever happens after, I made this count.”

HBO already has a prequel series in active development at the network. One planned spinoff, that would have been shepherded by Game of Thrones co-executive producer and writer Bryan Cogman, was killed in late April.

HBO programming president Casey Bloys earlier told THR in February the network would only pick up future Game of Thrones series once the prequel takes off.

“It’s a great world and great IP. We’re going to do the pilot, see how it goes,” Bloys said.

“Is it possible we do another one? Maybe. But I do’t want HBO to become a network that airs just Game of Thrones or Game of Thrones prequels. It should be said that Game of Thrones has been an incredible show for us but what we’re doing is a much more diversified slate so that we’re not in a position that we have to get the Game of Thrones franchise up and running or the lights are going out at HBO. That is not the situation and it never has been.”

Arya was the only good part of Season 8. Give us the spinoff. pic.twitter.com/fdqMgpLbUz — Riley McAtee (@RileyMcAtee) May 20, 2019

I want an Arya spinoff! pic.twitter.com/bFWXfmyN2B — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) May 20, 2019

Can we please get a spinoff of Arya’s travels? #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/DIVcpMl92k — Lindsey (@LindseyfromICT) May 20, 2019

I’m down with a #GameOfThrones spinoff series following the adventures of Arya. Serious. — Wajahat Ali (@WajahatAli) May 20, 2019

I am all for an Arya spin off. #gameofthrones #talkthethrones — Meg Mullins (@MeaganAMullins) May 20, 2019

Will def watch an Arya exploration spinoff! — Rosie Gray (@RosieGray) May 20, 2019

i NEED an arya spin off series — cat (@catrific) May 20, 2019

So Arya going to get that #GameofThrones spin off or is flat earth a thing there? pic.twitter.com/A34QG1IYGl — Khoa ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ (@khoaphan) May 20, 2019

A spin off of Arya’s adventures…. pic.twitter.com/RHCNsPfM0i — pro-choice forever (@alive_withlove) May 20, 2019

There better be an Arya spinoff. #gameofthronesfinale — Randy (@RandySF45) May 20, 2019

Arya Spinoff When? — 🤠 JABLINSKOCITY 🤠 (@Greedocity) May 20, 2019