Game of Thrones: Gwendoline Christie Posts Touching Goodbye to Brienne of Tarth

The series finale of Game of Thrones aired on Sunday, and the film’s cast have been posting various goodbye messages on their social media accounts. Many actors have paid homage to their beloved characters, sharing their thanks for the opportunity to be a part of such an iconic series. Gwendoline Christie, who played Brienne of Tarth from the show’s second season on, took to Instagram this week to post a heartfelt goodbye to her character.

“THANK YOU. There is no other way to start this. @gameofthrones has changed my life beyond anything I could have comprehended. Playing Brienne of Tarth has redefined the way I look at the world, women and particularly myself. I have never felt so exposed by a character, but happy knowing that those feelings of discomfort were about shaking off convention and embracing strength and authenticity,” she wrote.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Christie went on to explain the picture she included in the post.

“This photograph was taken on my very last day saying goodbye to my friend Ciaran, he worked on the show from the beginning as an AD and was the first person I met on ‘Game of Thrones’ – he treated me with respect, kindness and great humour every single day. I shall miss seeing his smiling face in the misty dawn mornings, warmly welcoming me to set. I shall miss everyone that gave so much of themselves helping to create ‘Game of Thrones’; it was a privilege to work with such talented creatives, cast and crew,” she explained.

Christie added, “I am just so very grateful for this phenomenal opportunity and the incredible support that you’ve all given me, all your kind words and cheer – it truly means a great deal to have been part of something so many of us have loved. My heart aches with how much I will miss Ser Brienne of Tarth. But what she has inspired I will take with me. Thank you. Thank you. Thank you.”

After the finale aired, an old video of Christie resurfaced showing her predicting the series finale years ago. She was the true Three-Eyed Raven all along!

While she may be done playing Brienne of Tarth, Christie does have some movies in the works. You can catch her this year in The Personal History of David Copperfield, and next year in The Friend.

All eight seasons of Game of Thrones are available to stream on HBO.