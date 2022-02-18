Game of Thrones House of the Dragon: George R. R. Martin Gives Prequel Update





Game of Thrones creator George R.R. Martin gave fans an update on the House of the Dragon prequel series. On HBO Max, people are getting ready to head back into that world and the author said things are going great for the show on his blog. In fact, Martin told his readers that shooting has completed for the production of Season 1. That is probably music to fans’ ears, but there was more good news in store for everyone. He’s seen rough cuts of a couple episodes and was impressed with the work so far. It’s been a long time since that quick teaser and some other images have made their way out. But, that has to be encouraging for the people who stuck it out through the later parts of the last season. Game of Thrones still has a lot of cachet among social media fans. They’ve been waiting patiently for any news on how this new entry in the series could be shaping up.

“Exciting news out of London — I am informed that shooting has WRAPPED for the first season of HOUSE OF THE DRAGON. Yes, all ten episodes. I have seen rough cuts of a few of them, and I’m loving them. Of course, a lot more work needs to be done,” he wrote. “Special effects, color timing, score, all the post production work. But the writing, the directing, the acting all look terrific. I hope you will like them as much as I do. My hat is off to Ryan and Miguel and their team, and to our amazing cast.”

Martin would continue, “So when will you get to see it, you ask? When will the dragons dance? I wish I could tell you. Lots of work remains to be done, as I said, and covid makes planning difficult. This spring? Unlikely. Maybe summer? Could be. Fall? Who knows? You’ll know when we do.”

Just yesterday, HBO programming head Casey Bloys told The Hollywood Reporter that things were looking good for another entry beyond the first season on HBO Max.

“Typically speaking, I like to take an approach where we will talk about what a second season might look like and talk about scripts,” Bloys said. “But we tend to like to see how a show performs. That said, if I were betting, I’d say there’s a pretty good shot that House of the Dragon will get a season two. But we tend to like things to air and give it some time. That said, on most shows, we’ll do preparation and put ourselves in a good position to move forward.”

