Peter Dinklage Shares His Opinion on Game of Thrones Prequel Series

Audiences spent nearly a decade invested in the cultural phenomenon of HBO’s Game of Thrones, though viewers weren’t the only ones invested in the story, as even the stars were just as passionate about the fantasy series as those who witnessed the experience from the sidelines. The series is set to get a prequel with House of the Dragon, another project fans have their opinions about, with Game of Thrones actor Peter Dinklage also having his own thoughts on such a project. While he supports the endeavor overall, knowing the quality filmmakers behind the series, he also expressed his frustrations that HBO wasn’t taking more risks with upcoming original programming. House of the Dragon is expected to debut later this year.

“I have an opinion,” Dinklage shared during Marc Maron’s WTF podcast when asked for his thoughts on the prequel. “Make something — I think it is going to be a really good show. The director and producer of it worked on our show, and I think it’s going to be really f-cking good. But, they took a risk on our show, HBO did. They took a huge risk on our show. It was a slow start, but why don’t they do that again? This isn’t a risk. It’s a proven thing that works.”

It’s hard to argue with Dinklage’s thoughts, surely, as HBO isn’t the first media company to attempt to extend the success of a proven hit with spinoffs and prequels, as well as the actor being right about how much a gamble the original series was. Despite going on to become one of the most talked-about series of the last 10 years, the sprawling fantasy series wasn’t a guaranteed success in its first season, only for its popularity to go on to inspire a number of other big-budget productions attempting to fill the fantasy void.

Speaking to the passion of fans, the series’ ending earned mixed reactions from viewers, to say the least, with some loving and some hating how the series concluded. Just last month, Dinklage shared his support of the finale once again.

“I think the reason there was some backlash about the ending is because they were angry at us for breaking up with them,” Dinklage shared with The New York Times. “We were going off the air and they didn’t know what to do with their Sunday nights anymore. They wanted more, so they backlashed about that.”

Stay tuned for details on the future of the Game of Thrones franchise. House of the Dragon is expected to debut on HBO later this year.

