Game of Thrones: House of the Dragon Prequel Has a “Pretty Good Shot” at Season 2 Renewal

The Game of Thrones franchise is finally set to continue on HBO. One of the most popular and acclaimed TV shows of all time, Game of Thrones ended with a much-maligned finale that left a bad taste in the mouths of fans. This year, the franchise will have an opportunity for a fresh start with House of the Dragon, a prequel series that takes place hundreds of years before the original series. There’s a lot of hype leading into House of the Dragon, and it appears that excitement extends to the folks at HBO, with a second season already looking like a lock.

HBO programming chief Casey Bloys recently opened up to The Hollywood Reporter about everything the premium cable network has in store. While there has been no official decision made on the future of House of the Dragon, and HBO Isn’t ready to count their chickens before they hatch, Bloys doesn’t think fans have to worry much about the Game of Thrones prequel getting more episodes

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Typically speaking, I like to take an approach where we will talk about what a second season might look like and talk about scripts,” Bloys explained. “But we tend to like to see how a show performs. That said, if I were betting, I’d say there’s a pretty good shot that House of the Dragon will get a season two. But we tend to like things to air and give it some time. That said, on most shows, we’ll do preparation and put ourselves in a good position to move forward.”

HBO has been all-in on expanding the Game of Thrones franchise, with quite a few titles in development. However, at this time, House of the Dragon is the only spinoff that has been officially greenlit by the network. Everything else is just in the developing stages.

“Right now, there’s one Game of Thrones series, which is House of the Dragon,” said Bloys. “Nothing else has been greenlit. There’s various other projects in development but nothing else is greenlit and right now we’re focused on House of the Dragon. I don’t believe we’ve passed on any others.”

House of the Dragon will make its debut on HBO at some point in 2022.