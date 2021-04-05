HBO Reveals Big Plans for Game of Thrones 10th Anniversary

The Iron Anniversary is upon us! Believe it or not, this month marks the 10th anniversary of the debut of Game of Thrones on HBO. The first episode of the iconic series was released on April 17, 2011, and HBO is now looking to celebrate its award-winning, eight season run in style. On Monday morning, HBO announced The Iron Anniversary, a month-long celebration of Game of Thrones' decade of existence.

HBO is kicking off the festivities with a Game of Thrones spotlight on the HBO Max streaming service. The Game of Thrones spotlight page will curate all sorts of information about the show and fandom, including behind-the-scenes extras, cast interviews, clips, and trailers. Most of this content has never been available on HBO Max before.

Starting April 10th, HBO will kick off a Game of Thrones "MaraThrone." This will feature a back-to-back airing of every episode of Season 1 of Game of Thrones and challenge fans to re-binge the entire series. This will also include a charity element, as stars of the show will be reaching out to fans to help with various charitable causes. The cast members will be aiming to get contributions for one of the ten following causes: Women for Women International, World Central Kitchen, Conservation International, International Rescue Committee, UNICEF, FilmAid International, SameYou, Royal Mencap Society, National Urban League, and The Trevor Project.

Additionally, HBO will be partnering with several different companies to create limited edition products for the Iron Anniversary. You can check out the official list of new products below.

A one-of-a-kind Imperial egg by Fabergé, the world’s most iconic artist jeweler, inspired by Daenerys Targaryen, and co-designed by series Emmy Award-winning costume designer Michele Clapton. The egg includes a miniature crown designed by Ms. Clapton, which represents the crown Daenerys would have worn had she taken the Iron Throne.

Mikkeller , the Danish craft beer company, have launched a range of beers inspired by the series, that will let fans all over the world celebrate one stein at a time. Fans can cheer with the first beer in the assortment called “Iron Anniversary IPA .”

Pop culture products leader Funko have unveiled a new iron-textured limited-edition assortment of fan-favorite Game of Thrones Pop! vinyl collectibles and new figures based on Arya Stark, Khal Drogo , and many more. Available for pre-order now at retailers everywhere.

Game of Thrones: Complete Collection is available to own on 4K Ultra HD, Blu -ray, DVD and through select digital retailers. The complete series is also available to stream on HBO Max.

Are you looking forward to the Iron Anniversary? Will you be taking part in the festivities? Let us know in the comments!