Game of Thrones Hotline for Confused Fans Is Back

We’re already halfway through Game of Thrones‘ final season with Sunday’s “The Long Night” bringing war with the Night King to Winterfell, but if you’re still struggling to keep up with or make sense of HBO’s complex fantasy epic with its various characters, plots, and locations you’re in luck. Or, rather, would be if only Jimmy Kimmel’s “Game of Phones” was real.

That’s right, a new sketch from Jimmy Kimmel Live! has brought back the hilarious “Game of Phones” hotline for a new edition and in true “Game of Phones” fashion, the stars of the series have some pretty hilarious answers for mundane questions.

As you can see in the video above, the actors hilariously answer such ridiculous questions as “What does Jon Snow smell like?” or “Can you tell me where I left my keys?” — and yes, Bran Stark actor Isaac Hempstead Wright totally can and even tell you how you’re going to die! There’s even a truly great moment where Arya Stark actress Maisie Williams gets a caller who thinks it’s ridiculous that a “90 pound girl” could pull off the epic feat of defeating an army of White Walkers. It gets the caller — “Todd” — added to Arya’s list for sure.

But what makes the moment truly funny is what fans of Game of Thrones know that Arya pulled off on Sunday night. In the episode, with the Night King literally preparing to draw his weapon and kill Bran, Arya drops in on him and, ultimately, ends him with her dagger. The Night King shatters apart, the Battle of Winterfell is won. It was a moment that was incredible to watch on the show but did have some fans — not unlike “Todd” — less than happy.

Some took to criticizing the moment online, declaring Arya to be a “Mary Sue”, whose actions were “unrealistic”. Of course, Williams appears to be taking that in stride, even sharing a throwback photo that serves to remind that that simply isn’t the case. Arya is a long way from the young girl she was when the series first began and has, the whole series, been on a long journey to becoming a capable warrior. With her journey taking her to the moment when she could literally save the world from the Night King, it actually adds another sort of dimension to that adorable photo. Arya’s come a long way — and it will be interesting to see how much further she goes.

Game of Thrones airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on HBO.