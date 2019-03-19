‘Game of Thrones’ Star Kit Harington “Satisfied” With Jon Snow’s Ending

After eight long seasons, Game of Thrones is finally coming to an end this spring, and every viewer across the globe is wondering how the beloved series will conclude. How will this show give an ending to each of these characters that will both surprise and satisfy fans? Is that even possible? We won’t know until the series wraps up in a couple of months, but there is one person who is already at peace with how things end for the series, as well as its leading man, Jon Snow.

Kit Harington has played Jon Snow since the very first episode of Game of Thrones, and has since become the face of the entire series. He understand as well as anybody that so much is riding on the shoulders of this pending conclusion, and he’s clearly happy with the way it all goes down.

Videos by ComicBook.com

During an interview with Variety, Harington talked about the final day of filming and how emotional it made him to be finished with the character. He noted that, once coming to terms with Jon Snow’s story behind him, he felt good about his conclusion or, “the end of Jon’s journey, whatever that may be … I was satisfied with how his story ended.”

Throughout that same interview, Harington revealed that he was never 100 percent happy with Jon’s character from season to season. However, now that he looks back at the work he did on Season 8, he feels completely satisfied.

“Looking back at the entirety of Thrones, there’ll be 70 percent of the scenes that I’ll just never be happy with. I’ve come to terms with that,” Harington said. “I know who this is now, and I’m at peace with who this is. I just got a feeling that it’s the most satisfied I will be with my work as Jon Snow.”

There’s a good chance that Jon Snow could die before Season 8 comes to a close. Then again, there’s also a chance that he could finish the series taking his rightful place on the Iron Throne. We have no idea what happens, but we will just have to take solace in the fact that Kit Harington is cool with it. If it’s good enough for Jon Snow, it’s good enough for us.

What do you think will happen in the final season of Game of Thrones? Will Jon Snow remain standing when all is said and done? Let us know your theories in the comments!

The final season of Game of Thrones will premiere on Sunday, April 14th on HBO.