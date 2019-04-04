Here’s How to Get the ‘Game of Thrones’ Metallic Night King Iron Throne Funko Pop

Heads up Game of Thrones / Funko fans – a limited edition metallic Night King on the Iron Throne figure is HBO’s big Funko Pop exclusive leading into the premiere of the final GoT season on April 14th. Odds are these will sell out quickly, but if you’re feeling lucky, here’s what you need to know to get your hands on one…

The Metallic Night King on the Iron Throne Funko Pop will be available right here at precisely 12pm EST (9am PST) today, April 4th. If you miss it, you’ll need to head on over to eBay and grab one with a big markup. Note that a metallic Night King Pop figure sans the Iron Throne will be available as an AT&T exclusive online and in stores sometime later this month.

On a related note, Hasbro recently released a new version of Game of Thrones Monopoly targeted at adults, and it has been a huge hit. Apparently, it does a great job of capturing the feel of the show, and the details are a big reason why. For one thing, the money system is different – there are only two denominations presented as Gold Dragon and Silver Stag coins. There’s even an Iron Throne card holder with a musical stand that can play the Game of Thrones theme song at the push of a button.

At the moment, he new Game of Thrones Monopoly is on sale for only $23 (23% off) here at Walmart and on Amazon (backorder). The official description and feature list for the game can be found below.

“Game of Thrones meets the Fast-Dealing Property Trading Game in this Monopoly game for GOT fans. The gameboard, packaging, tokens, money, Chance cards, and game pieces are all inspired by the popular TV series from HBO. Move around the board buying as many Game of Thrones properties as you can. The more you own, the more rent you can collect from opponents. The last one with money when all other players have gone bankrupt, wins. The Game of Thrones Monopoly game makes a great gift for enthusiasts of the show.”

Includes gameboard, 6 tokens, 28 Title Deed cards, Iron Throne card holder with musical stand, 32 Chance cards, 32 holdfasts, 12 castles, 2 dice, 95 cardboard coins (42 gold dragons, 53 silver stags), and game guide.

BASED ON THE HIT TV SERIES FROM HBO: Game of Thrones fans can travel the legendary lands of Westeros as you buy, sell, and trade locations from the Seven Kingdoms in this edition of the Monopoly game

GREAT HOUSES GAME TOKENS: The 6 Monopoly game tokens are inspired by the honorary sigils of the Great Houses; who will you pledge your loyalty to?

GAME OF THRONES THEMED MONEY AND GRAPHICS: Includes 42 Gold Dragons and 53 Silver Stags cardboard coins, and the gameboard and box feature graphics inspired by the HBO TV show Game of Thrones

HOLDFASTS AND CASTLES: This version of the Monopoly game includes 32 holdfasts and 12 castles in place of houses and hotels, and the properties are locations from the TV show

GAME OF THRONES THEME SONG: Features Iron Throne card holder with a musical stand that plays the Game of Thrones theme song; press the button on the stand to play it

