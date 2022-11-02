Game Of Thrones NFTs Announced by Warner Bros. Discovery

With House of the Dragon recently wrapping up their epic first season, you would think that HBO would place their focus elsewhere. Warner Bros. Discovery has big plans for the future of Game of Thrones, with House of the Dragon proving that spinoffs have some viability. The series has been doing big numbers with a massive amount of viewership rivaling the original series. Now, it seems that the studio thinks it's time for the franchise to go into NFT's. Warner Bros. Discovery revealed today that they are creating NFT's based on Game of Thrones.

"Our goal, as always, with the fans is to create new ways for them to interact with the stories and characters they love," Josh Hackbarth, head of NFT commercial development for Warner Bros. Discovery, revealed in the statement. "We're excited to expand the 'Game of Thrones' fandom and franchise with this unique digital collectible program that'll engage fans on a deeper level, allowing them to immerse into the world of Westeros, and enhance the overall fan experience."

HBO has been developing a bunch of series set in the Game of Thrones universe including House of the Dragon. Also among the projects said to be in development is a Tales of Dunk and Egg prequel series. So, it looks like Warner Bros. and HBO will be in the Game of Thrones business for a long time.

Game of Thrones creator George R.R. Martin recently opened up about the in-development Jon Snow spin-off in a new post to his blog. In the post he revealed that he collaborated with Harington on the series as well as two other mystery writers/showrunners. Martin wrote in the blog post that he couldn't reveal who will write the series but that Harington's team is terrific.

"Yes, it was Kit Harrington who brought the idea to us," the Game of Thrones creator revealed. "I cannot tell you the names of the writers/showrunners, since that has not been cleared for release yet, but Kit brought them in too, his own team, and they are terrific."

In the final season of Game of Thrones, Jon Snow learned of his true identity as Aegon Targaryan, the true heir to the Iron Throne. After killing killing his aunt/girlfriend, Daenarys, to keep her from power, Jon was forced to choose a life of exile in the Night's Watch. Instead of staying with the Night's Watch, Jon headed North of the Wall to live with the Wildlings and his dire wolf Ghost. The series is said to focus on what happened after these events.

"We developed a lot of ideas, we were still developing a lot of ideas, and I think we're really excited about the one that will air later this summer," HBO VP of original programming Kara Buckley said of Game of Thrones spin-offs. "But, we don't feel the need to make another one unless it feels really creatively exciting to us. That's my job, at least. And the team that I'm on, that's what we're told to focus on."

What do you think about the NFT's? Let us know in the comments below or by hitting up our writer @NateBrail on Twitter!