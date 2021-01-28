Game of Thrones: Original Daenerys Actress Says Her Horse Was More Excited to Be Involved

✖

Taking on a role in HBO's sprawling Game of Thrones earned a number of stars their breakthrough opportunities which led to even bigger projects, but for Tamzin Merchant, who was originally cast as Daenerys Targaryen in the project's initial pilot, her stint in the world of Westeros wasn't what she had hoped it would be and she recently recalled how the horse she rode likely had more interest in the project. Merchant noted that leaving the series wasn't anything she regretted, as she lacked the enthusiasm for the material that Daenerys actress Emilia Clarke would go on to exhibit to make the role her own.

"Shooting that pilot was a really great lesson," Merchant shared with Entertainment Weekly. "It was an affirmation about listening to my instincts and following them, because I tried to back out of that situation and, during the contract process, I did back out. I was talked back into it by some persuasive people. Then I found myself naked and afraid in Morocco and riding a horse that was clearly much more excited to be there than I was."

She added, "It was a lesson that if my guts are telling me a story isn't something I'm excited to tell, then I shouldn't try to be excited just because other people are telling me that I should be excited."

After exiting the initial Game of Thrones pilot, the actress would go on to take roles in The Tudors, Supergirl, Salem, and Carnival Row, with Merchant's praise for Clarke serving as a reminder that it was the best decision for everyone.

"I didn't have any training as an actor, I only have my instincts. And what excites me and what drives me is a compelling story and a compelling character. So for me, Game of Thrones was never that. I think it's a testament to Emilia Clarke for making that role iconic – she was obviously excited to tell that story, and she was epic and excellent. But for me, it wasn't in my heart to tell it."

HBO is currently developing various spinoffs in the Game of Thrones franchise.

