‘Game of Thrones’ Utilized a Drone Killer to Fight Spoilers

With Game of Thrones upcoming eight season being its last the risk of spoilers may be higher than ever. That means the HBO series went to some seriously high-tech lengths to keep things secret.

During her appearance at New York Comic Con last weekend (via Entertainment Weekly), series star Sophie Turner spoke about a device the series employed that could kill drones and prevent them from flying over the expansive set to score spoiler-filled images.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“If a drone flies above sets, there’s a thing that can kill the drones which is really cool,” Turner said. “It creates a field around it and the drones just drop. It’s very X-Men.”

This device does sound very much like something that would come out of an X-Men movie or comic, but the “drone killer” device is very real. Earlier this year, The Los Angeles Times reported on the devices and how they have been used in significant law enforcement situations — such as for security reasons at the 2017 Rose Parade or “life-or-death” situations, as was the case during last December’s Lilac fire in San Diego where a drone prevented critical aerial firefighting.

Drone killing devices are also surprisingly low-tech looking considering their purpose. The electronic devices are gun-like (think big radar gun) and with a 30-degree field of beam as well as a nearly half-mile range? Sneaky drones don’t stand a chance. And while it’s not clear if Game of Thrones ever actually had to use their drone killer to bring down spoiler-hunting drones — the show worked closely with local authorities in Belfast, Northern Ireland where the show was filmed to prevent unauthorized photos — very few images of the final season have leaked.

A lack of aerial photos doesn’t mean that other types of potential spoilers haven’t escaped, however. In a recent interview with Express.co.uk, actor Iain Glenn may have let a major spoiler about his character Ser Jorah’s fate slip.

“[The scripts] read like the six best scripts,” Glenn said. “The final scripts are really special.”

And then, when asked what he was thankful for? Glenn was very candid.

“I am one of the lucky ones who made it through!”

While it’s possible that Glenn could be talking about having been part of the entire series as Game of Thrones is notorious for killing off beloved characters, he could also be referring to Ser Jorah’s final fate. If so, that tidbit might just bode well for Daenerys Targaryen’s chances of defeating the Night King and taking the Iron Throne.

What do you think about Game of Thrones using drone-killing technology to prevent spoilers? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

There’s no word yet on when Game of Thrones‘ final season will premiere on HBO, but fans can expect to see it debut sometime in the first half of 2019.