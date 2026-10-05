5 MCU Movies & Shows That Are Still Underrated by Marvel Fans, Including 1 That Made $1 Billion

For the most part, the Marvel Cinematic Universe has put out consistently strong hits. Their movies through the first few phases were basically all critical successes that made a lot of money, though things changed a bit after Avengers: Endgame. The franchise started to slip and release some projects that weren’t quite as well-received. Sometimes they flopped at the box office, sometimes critics weren’t too fond of the movie or TV show, and sometimes it was just the fans who weren’t happy. It’s incredibly tough to maintain a high level of consistency over nearly two decades, so it’s understandable to have some dips.

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Negative reception to the likes of Secret Invasion, which was a messy show that never lived up to its potential, and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, which was a major disappointment, makes sense. However, there are some MCU projects that received far more hate than they deserved. Whether it was due to review-bombing, poor box office intake, or something else entirely, these films and shows have often been mentioned among the franchise’s low points, though they’re better than they get credit for. One of these films even managed to gross more than $1 billion, yet still is conisdered lackluster.

5) Eternals

2021’s Eternals ended up being the very first critical misfire for the MCU. To that point, Thor: The Dark World had the lowest Rotten Tomatoes score in the series at 67%, but Eternals sits at a paltry 48%. That was especially surprising given the talented cast involved, the intriguing concept, and the Academy Award-winning director behind it all. The understandable criticism about the film is that it kind of got buried under the weight of everything it had to do.

Getting us to care about basically a dozen new characters in one movie is hard to do, especially when some barely get any screen time. Eternals might’ve been better off as a TV series with enough episodes to give everyone the proper attention. That said, Eternals still deserves praise for what it does right. It’s one of the MCU’s best-looking movies, it doesn’t fall into the Marvel formula trap, and the score is excellent. It also deftly handles moral quandaries, features strong performances, and has a great twist regarding the Celestials. It might not work too well within the greater MCU, yet it’s stronger as a standalone project.

4) Ironheart

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Released in 2025, Ironheart is one of the victims of review-bombing from angry fans. The show was getting scored low on IMDb and other platforms before an episode even dropped. To this day, Ironheart has a meager 4.5/10 rating on IMDb. Sadly, this has become a common practice for superhero projects led by women, people of color, or LGBTQ+ characters. Fans also felt like this was Marvel’s attempt to replace Tony Stark’s Iron Man and weren’t willing to give it a proper chance.

Those who watched Ironheart found a solid show. It’ll never rank among the best MCU series, yet it also shouldn’t be near the bottom. Riri Williams is a complex protagonist who makes bad decisions and we watch her grow from them. Dominique Thorn is also fantastic in the lead role. The science vs. magic themes are well done, the Chicago setting feels different, and the way the show deals with grief is impressive. Sacha Baron Cohen’s outstanding appearance as Mephisto is the icing on the cake of a solid TV show.

3) The Marvels

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No MCU movie has made less money than 2023’s The Marvels, which is the sequel to a billion-dollar hit. Another subject of review-bombing, The Marvels was given no chance by so many before it arrived. It does feature a throwaway villain, though that’s not unheard of in the MCU. At 105 minutes, it also feels a bit rushed at points and is the rare case of a superhero movie actually needing to be longer. Once you get past that, though, you’ve got a really fun film on your hands.

Brie Larson, Iman Vellani, and Teyonah Parris share electric chemistry. Each scene involving the three is a blast. The movie isn’t afraid to get weird, including throwing in a musical number. The action sequences also work, as Nia DaCosta and the people behind the film do some creative things with the heroes’ shared abilities and body-switching elements. It’s also an important movie thanks to the ending setting up the Young Avengers and giving us our first glimpse at the Fox X-Men. We deserved a lot more of these three simply playing off of each other.

2) Iron Man 3

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The movie on this list to gross $1 billion is 2013’s Iron Man 3. The MCU was riding high after The Avengers and although the reviews were solid, many fans remain upset about the choices this film made. Most notably, they didn’t like the Mandarin twist where Ben Kingsley’s terrifying villain turned out to be a fake. However, considering the Mandarin was never all that interesting in the comics, it’s a fine twist to throw in, even if Aldrich Killian is a lackluster antagonist on his own.

Iron Man 3 is the best of Tony Stark. He doesn’t have the advantage of his expensive gadgets, as he’s without his suit for most of the film. That means he has to get creative and use his wits as his actual superpower, which is different and intriguing to see. Shane Black was a perfect choice for director here because he knows how to have fun with creative action sequences. It also addresses Tony’s PTSD, has his best romantic story with Pepper, and features an excellent scene of Tony saving people from falling to their deaths from a plane.

1) She-Hulk: Attorney At Law

Yet another victim of review-bombing, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law was seemingly hated for everything. The 2022 Disney+ series was hated for having a female lead, for the way the CGI looked, and for one particular scene where the protagonist twerks alongside a guest-starring Megan Thee Stallion. The only accurate criticism there was the CGI, as Jennifer Walters in Hulk form often looked awkward and you could tell it was a far cry from how Bruce Banner looks in Hulk form.

If you read She-Hulk comics, then you know the show was true to form. She breaks the fourth wall as well, if not better than Deadpool does, and is known for funny moments. Seeing her dance in a post-credits scene felt in line with her comic book counterpart. The lower stakes of the legal comedy were welcome and we should’ve gotten six seasons or more of Jen taking on superhero clients. It helped that Emmy winner Tatiana Maslany is the lead actor, as she’s among the best actors to ever appear in an MCU project.