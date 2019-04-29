Game of Thrones Fans Can’t Stop Freaking Out Over Arya Stark

Slight Game of Thrones spoilers up ahead! The Battle of Winterfell is here and surprising no one, Arya Stark (Maisie Williams) is a complete badass, fighting harder and killing more White Walkers than anyone else in the northern city. Suffice to say, fans can’t help but rave about the character putting a massive dent in the Night King’s army.
From saving Davos from death — at least for now — to stealth attacking dozens of walkers and wights in the trenches, there’s no denying the character is a fan-favorite — especially in the biggest episode of the series.
Great Cleave
Arya unlocked Great Cleave #gameofthrones— Saladin Ahmed (@saladinahmed) April 29, 2019
Sneaky Sneaky
Arya sneaking away around the zombies #BattleOfWinterfell pic.twitter.com/YSG4pEnESP— Malcolm Crenshaw (@_makaflaka) April 29, 2019
Hype
Me talking to my tv hoping Arya hears me #GOT pic.twitter.com/XzL8Wtmf5F— Sach (@AbsolutelySach) April 29, 2019
Hyperventilate
EVERYTIME they show Arya on screen #BattleOfWinterfell pic.twitter.com/Cm6F5L44sF— Waj (@Waj_iah) April 29, 2019
Not Today
God of Death:— The Gay Burn Book (@SouthernHomo) April 29, 2019
Arya: pic.twitter.com/LwuchktcNd
Ultimate Meltdown
I SWEAR GUYS IF SOMETHING HAPPENS TO ARYA OR SANSA #BattleOfWinterfell #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/SlWsExgGVO— ale saw endgame x3 (@AVNGRSWINTER) April 29, 2019
Nervous AF
Arya got me over here nervous af watching her scenes. #GameofThrones #DemThrones pic.twitter.com/Yr8AivsgRd— NerdNation (@NerdNation21) April 29, 2019