Winterfell’s Crypt Attacks on Game of Thrones

Minor Game of Thrones spoilers up ahead. Proceed with caution if you have yet to see tonight’s episode. With the women and children of the city hiding in the crypt of Winterfell, many fans assumed those buried in the crypt of the city would come back to life. As most saw coming, the crypt reanimated in tonight’s episode. As the Battle of Winterfell is well underway, the Night King’s forces were able to penetrate the walls of Winterfell.

Before too long, the Night King dismounted Viserion and resurrected not only the dead warriors on the battlefield, but also those in the crypt. The freshly-reanimated corpses began attacking those hiding out down below, including Tyrion, Sansa, and Varys amongst others.

With the Battle of Winterfell marking the halfway point of the final season, just three episodes remain in the premium network’s show. When asked why they chose to cut the show short, Game of Thrones showrunners D.B. Weiss and David Benioff previously said they felt the time was right.

“Yes. To their credit, they put their money where their mouths are — literally stuffed their mouth full of million-dollar bills which don’t exist anymore,” Weiss previously revealed. “They said, ‘We’ll give you the resources to make this what it needs to be, and if what it needs to be is a summer tentpole-size spectacle in places, then that’s what it will be.’”

“HBO would have been happy for the show to keep going, to have more episodes in the final season,” echoed Benioff. “We always believed it was about 73 hours, and it will be roughly that. As much as they wanted more, they understood that this is where the story ends.”

Game of Thrones airs Sunday nights at 9/8 p.m. Central on HBO.

Were you one of the few that didn’t think those in the crypt would reanimate? Let us know in the comments below!

