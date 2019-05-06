Here’s Who Dies in Game of Thrones Season 8 Episode 4

After last week’s episode of Game of Thrones, fans might think that they can rest and take deep breathe after the heroes survived “The Long Night.” Well, they were wrong. Because the latest episode didn’t let anyone rest easy. The Night King might be dealt with, but Cersei Lannister still sits on the Iron Throne. And she is an angry queen.

In the latest episode of Game of Thrones, Cersei strikes a devastating blow against Daenerys Targaryen, but it might prove to be her downfall. But for the time being, the reigning queen of Westeros has the upper hand.

After succeeding in defeating the Night King, Daenerys and her armies decide to move on King’s Landing with the Mother of Dragons leading the charge. But when Drogon and Rhaegal invade the capitol of Westeros, Euron Greyjoy’s forces unload a series of arrows on Rhaegal and effectively kill the dragon.

Rhaegal crashes into the sea, and Euron’s forces manage to capture Daenerys’ best friend and most trusted advisor Missandei, taking her to Cersei Lannister.

Cersei then executes Missandei in cold blood, ordering her chief enforcer “The Mountain” Sandor Clegane to behead her. This moment is much more tragic because Grey Worm is in attendance, but turns away at the last second so he doesn’t see his lover die.

But Daenerys watches; she does not turn away. And viewers know that the patented Targaryen rage is likely to boil over.

This episode was an obvious shock to many of us, especially after we saw the events of the Battle of Winterfell in which the heroes defeated the forces of the White Walkers. But Cersei has proven to be a formidable threat, time after time, and now we’re heading into the last two episodes with a lot of uncertainty.

Jon Snow actor Kit Harington teased the events of the episode, hinting that fans shouldn’t have gotten complacent after the defeat of the Army of the Dead.

“One of my favorite episodes is 4 because the characters have seemingly got what they needed,” Harington said after the previous episode aired. “The world is safe now. They’re celebrating and saying goodbye to lost friends. But as an audience you’re going, ‘This is only episode 4, something’s going to happen.’ And that’s the cool thing because I think the characters are aware of this as well. There’s something twisted and uncomfortable about it. It’s so Shakespearian.”

The final season of Game of Thrones continues next week on HBO.

