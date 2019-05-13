Game of Thrones Season 8 Episode 5: Fans React to Cersei and Jaime’s Fate

Tonight, HBO aired Game of Thrones season eight episode five. The episode covered the razing of King’s Landing by Daenerys Targaryen and her forces, ending the reign of one queen. SPOILERS for the episode follow.

Before the battle began, Tyrion Lannister betrayed Daenerys and freed Jaime Lannister, who had been taking captive after trying to sneak by the front line into King’s Landing to reunite with Cersei Lannister. Tyrion freed Jaime and sent him on a mission to find Cersei and escape the city.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Jaime is delayed by Euron Greyjoy and finds Cersei too late, after Dany’s dragon has already begun to tear down the Red Keep. They leave, but they ultimately die together in King’s Landing. After years of loving to hate Cersei and watching Jaime try to redeem himself, fans are freaking out about the way it all ended. Here are some of the reactions.

What did you think of this ending for Jaime and Cersei? Let us know in the comments. Game of Thrones airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on HBO.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we go all in on the Spider-Man: Far From Home trailer and Disney’s big announcement of movie releases! Is Spider-Man introducing the multiverse? Will Aladdin or Lion King be the live-action remake king this summer? Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!

Extinct

LMAO

That Moment

Is This a Joke?

NOT THEM PLAYING THIS BULLSHIT SOFT MUSIC FOR JAIME AND CERSEI. THEY WANT US TO FUCKING FEEL BAD FOR CERSEI LANNISTER DYING JUST SO THEY CAN VILIFY DAENERYS TARGARYEN? IS THIS A JOKE? #Gameofthrones — 🔔 (@jonstabsdany) May 13, 2019

Appropriate

Refund Please

so they destroyed daenerys’ character, led jaime back to cersei, and tried to make cersei seem like the victim in all of this. i want a refund on all the time and energy i invested into this show #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/fbsD9xlN7e — dominique (@exhaIecabello) May 13, 2019

No Tears

…Ok

8 seasons of character development for jaime to die next to cersei….. ok#gameofthrones pic.twitter.com/wgn1OpYfM9 — sansa stark only (@zosiamarchs) May 13, 2019

RIP Character Development

RIP not to Jaime Lannister, who lives on in our hearts, but to his character development #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/gcPANfY05I — Lauren Sarner (@LaurenSarner) May 13, 2019

Are You Kidding Me?