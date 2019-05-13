TV Shows

Game of Thrones Season 8 Episode 5: Fans React to Cersei and Jaime’s Fate

Tonight, HBO aired Game of Thrones season eight episode five. The episode covered the razing of […]

Tonight, HBO aired Game of Thrones season eight episode five. The episode covered the razing of King’s Landing by Daenerys Targaryen and her forces, ending the reign of one queen. SPOILERS for the episode follow.

Before the battle began, Tyrion Lannister betrayed Daenerys and freed Jaime Lannister, who had been taking captive after trying to sneak by the front line into King’s Landing to reunite with Cersei Lannister. Tyrion freed Jaime and sent him on a mission to find Cersei and escape the city.

Jaime is delayed by Euron Greyjoy and finds Cersei too late, after Dany’s dragon has already begun to tear down the Red Keep. They leave, but they ultimately die together in King’s Landing. After years of loving to hate Cersei and watching Jaime try to redeem himself, fans are freaking out about the way it all ended. Here are some of the reactions.

What did you think of this ending for Jaime and Cersei? Let us know in the comments. Game of Thrones airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on HBO.

Extinct

LMAO

That Moment

Is This a Joke?

Appropriate

Refund Please

No Tears

…Ok

RIP Character Development

Are You Kidding Me?

