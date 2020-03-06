Game Of Thrones Showrunners To Cameo In Westworld Season 3

HBO’s Westworld will return for its third season in nine days and when it arrives it will come with something fans never expected to see on the premium cable network again, the creators of Game of Thrones. TheWrap reports that the second episode of the show’s third season features none other than David Benioff and Dan Weiss appearing on screen. Benioff and Weiss will appear in brief cameos, playing the part of Delos techs in a scene. This marks the first time that both Benioff and Weiss have made a cameo in something that they weren’t involved with, having previously made cameos as Wildlings in the final season of Game of Thrones and in the episode of It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia which they co-wrote.

Just a few months after Game of Thrones‘ eighth and final season, Benioff and Weiss departed HBO for a massive new deal at Netflix. The two will be writing, producing, and directing new films and TV shows for the streaming service. It’s unclear how much Benioff and Weiss’ new deal is worth, but it was previously reported to be in “the 9-figure range”, similarly to the deals Netflix previously struck with Shonda Rhimes and Ryan Murphy. It’s unclear what their first project with the service will be as of this writing.

As for Westworld, the series returns on Sunday, March 15 on HBO, who have officially released the cryptic titles and episode descriptions for the first four episodes of the new season.

Episode 3.01 “Parce Domine,” written by Lisa Joy & Jonathan Nolan and directed by Jonathan Nolan, will premiere on Sunday, March 15 and is described as “If you’re stuck in a loop, try walking in a straight line.”

Episode 3.02 (featuring Benioff and Weiss’ cameos) is titled “The Winter Line” and is written by Matthew Pitts & Lisa Joy and directed by Richard J. Lewis, it will premiere on Sunday, March 22 and its description reads: “People put up a lot of walls. Bring a sledgehammer to your life.”

Episode 3.03 “The Absence of Field” is written by Denise Thé and directed by Amanda Marsalis. Set to air on Sunday, March 29 it is abstractly described as: “If you don’t like what you see in the mirror, don’t blame the mirror.”

Episode 3.04 is titled “The Mother of Exiles” and is written by Jordan Goldberg & Lisa Joy and directed by Paul Cameron. It will air on Sunday, April 5 and is described as: “The truth doesn’t always set you free.”

The third season of Westworld will run slightly shorter than its predecessors, running just eight episodes for its new season instead of ten; so the above “descriptions” account for half of the new season.

