Game of Thrones Creator Confirms Final Books Are Veering Further Away From the TV Series

Author George RR Martin has been confirming for years that the events of his final A Song of Ice and Fire books won't directly mirror the final seasons of HBO's Game of Thrones, with the author recently offering updates on the final two novels in the series and how they're actually growing further from the show's narrative. While Martin served as a consultant on the overall trajectory of those final seasons, he detailed that his process means he doesn't always know the direction a narrative will take him, so the more time he has spent writing The Winds of Winter and A Dream of Spring, the more he has witnessed the story deviate from his expected course.

"Another question that I get a lot, especially since the end of Game of Thrones on HBO, is whether A Song of Ice and Fire, will end the same way," Martin shared in his blog. "An architect would be able to give a short, concise, simple answer to that, but I am much more of a gardener. My stories grow and evolve and change as I write them. I generally know where I am going, sure... the final destinations, the big set pieces, they have been my head for years... for decades, in the case of A Song of Ice and Fire. There are lots of devils in the details, though, and sometimes the ground changes under my feet as the words pour forth."

He added, "What I have noticed more and more of late, however, is my gardening is taking me further and further away from the television series. Yes, some of the things you saw on HBO in Game of Thrones you will also see in The Winds of Winter (though maybe not in quite the same ways)... but much of the rest will be quite different."

These comments are sure to spark interesting reactions from fans, especially those who were critical of the HBO series' final seasons. This will surely reflect recent comments Martin has made about fandoms turning on their beloved franchises.

"The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power isn't even on yet, but if you follow what's going on online, the controversy about it is like World War Two. They're dropping atomic bombs on each other," Martin shared with The Independent earlier this year. "It used to be if you were a fan of Star Trek, you liked Star Trek. Now it seems like half the people who call themselves Star Trek fans hate Star Trek, and the Star Wars fans hate Star Wars, and the Tolkien fans hate Rings of Power. What the hell?"

Stay tuned for updates on the final books in Martin's A Song of Ice and Fire series.

What do you think of the author's remarks? Let us know in the comments!