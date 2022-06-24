Game of Thrones Creator Reveals Working Title of Jon Snow Spinoff

HBO doesn't look like it's going to be done with the Game of Thrones franchise anytime soon. Last week it was revealed that on top of their upcoming House of the Dragon prequel series, they're in development of a Jon Snow sequel series. Emilia Clarke recently confirmed that the Jon Snow spin-off was in development and that it was being spearheaded by Kit Harington. Harington went to Game of Thrones creator George R.R. Martin to workshop the series with his mystery writers/showrunner and it seems that they even have a working title for the series.

According to Martin's latest blog post, the Game of Thrones spin-off's working title is simply "Snow". Martin also teased working with the Jon Snow actor on the spin-off. "Yes, it was Kit Harrington who brought the idea to us," the Game of Thrones creator revealed. "I cannot tell you the names of the writers/showrunners, since that has not been cleared for release yet, but Kit brought them in too, his own team, and they are terrific."

In the final season of Game of Thrones, Jon Snow learned of his true identity as Aegon Targaryan, the true heir to the Iron Throne. After killing his aunt/girlfriend, Daenarys, to keep her from power, Jon was forced to choose a life of exile in the Night's Watch. Instead of staying with the Night's Watch, Jon headed North of the Wall to live with the Wildlings and his dire wolf Ghost. The series is said to focus on what happened after these events.

HBO has been developing a bunch of series set in the Game of Thrones universe including the soon-to-launch House of the Dragon. Also among the projects said to be in development is a Tales of Dunk and Egg prequel series. So, it looks like Warner Bros. and HBO will be in the Game of Thrones business for a long time.

"We developed a lot of ideas, we were still developing a lot of ideas, and I think we're really excited about the one that will air later this summer," HBO VP of original programming Kara Buckley said of Game of Thrones earlier this month. "But, we don't feel the need to make another one unless it feels really creatively exciting to us. That's my job, at least. And the team that I'm on, that's what we're told to focus on."

