Game of Thrones: George R.R. Martin Addresses "Vicious" Fans Begging for Winds of Winter

✖

It's been 11 years since the release of the latest book in George R.R. Martin's A Song of Ice and Fire series and the author is well aware that Game of Thrones fans are frustrated with the wait. Martin recently addressed the situation as well as the "viciousness" of some fans who have been vocal about their impatience in comments on social media, his blog, and more.

During an appearance on the Coupledom podcast (via Gamesradar), Martin explained that he knows The Winds of Winter is late, but while there are a lot of fans who are kind and understanding, there are just as many who border on mean with their comments.

"I get [that] Winds of Winter, the sixth book, is late," Martin said. "I can get a hundred good comments, but there's still gonna be a few fans out there who are gonna remind me of it on my blog or whatever. I say, 'Happy Thanksgiving!' and they say, 'Never mind Thanksgiving, where's the book?!'"

Martin went on to say that he does appreciate his fans but also thinks that social media has made it easier for some people to more vicious and rude.

"I love fans, although I do think Twitter and the internet and social media has brought out a viciousness I never saw in the old days," he said. "The love and hate are very close, particularly with comic books or any established franchises."

While fans have been waiting awhile for The Winds of Winter, Martin has been keeping fans updated on what progress has been made, to inch the book closer and closer to completion. Earlier this month, the author revealed that the book may end up being the series' longest installment to date.

"The Winds of Winter is going to be a big book," Martin wrote. "The way it is going, it could be bigger than A Storm of Swords or A Dance With Dragons, the longest books in the series to date. I do usually cut and trim once I finish, but I need to finish first."

Prior to that update, he explained back in March that work on the novel continues, but he hasn't had as much forward motion as he did in 2020. He also reminded fans that the world of Westeros,

where the series is set, has expanded beyond just that series.

"Yes, of course I am still working on The Winds of Winter," Martin wrote back in March. "I have stated that a hundred times in a hundred venues, having to restate it endlessly is just wearisome. I made a lot of progress on Winds in 2020, and less in 2021… but "less" is not "none"."

He continued, "The world of Westeros, the world of A Song of Ice and Fire, is my number one priority, and will remain so until the story is told. But Westeros has become bigger than The Winds of Winter, or even A Song of Ice and Fire."

What do you think about Martin's comments? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section.