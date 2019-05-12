Has Game of Thrones Season 8 Episode 5 Leaked?

Game of Thrones fans are on pins and needles waiting to see how the show’s final two episodes play out, but we have some news for particularly eager fans. At the time of this writing, the penultimate episode of Thrones‘ eighth season has not leaked online, ahead of it airing tonight on HBO.

Of course, that doesn’t necessarily mean that the episode won’t leak online at some point on Sunday, as every episode thus far in the final season has had some sort of early leak. The new season saw its premiere leak several hours early on DirecTV while the second hit an international version of Amazon Prime hours before. Screenshots from the “Long Night” episode also leaked early online, as did a pretty spoilery clip from last week’s “The Last of the Starks”. So as some fans of the series will certainly argue, it almost would be against the norm for something from tonight’s episode to not leak online.

While details around the second-to-last episode are largely being kept under wraps, fans are expecting the installment to feature even more of the conflict between Jon Snow (Kit Harington), Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke), and Cersei Lannister (Lena Headey), which got deadly pretty quickly in last week’s installment.

And with only a few hours of screentime left until the series is completely done, it will be interesting to see how the show’s endgame begins to be laid out.

“I wrote the writers when I finished reading and just said, ‘I don’t think you could’ve done a better job at finishing this story.’ To me, it was very satisfying but also very surprising and all the things that I was hoping for,” series star Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, who plays Jaime Lannister, revealed in an interview last year. “It still made sense. It wasn’t like one of those where the killer is suddenly revealed in the last act and you go, ‘Oh! I didn’t see that coming.’ Here, they’ve done a really, really good job.”

“From the beginning, we’ve talked about how the show would end.” showrunner David Benioff said in a recent interview. “A good story isn’t a good story if you have a bad ending. Of course we worry. It’s also part of the fun of any show that people love arguing about it. I loved the way David Chase ended The Sopranos [with its surprising cut to black]. I was one of those people who thought my TV had gone out. I got up and was checking the wires, unable to believe my cable had gone out in the most important moment of my favorite TV series. I think that was the best of all possible endings for that show. But a lot of people hated it. I’ve gotten into a lot of arguments with people about why that was a great ending, but people felt legitimately cheated and that’s their right to feel that way…Either way, it works for me.. Once it cuts to black nobody knows, and that’s what great about it. The only sad part is nobody can ever do that ending again.”

Are you sad that the second-to-last episode of Game of Thrones hasn’t leaked online yet? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Game of Thrones will continue tonight at 9/8c on HBO.