Game of Thrones Season 8 Episode 5 Leaks but Not to the Extent of Previous Weeks

Another Sunday, another chance for a Game of Thrones episode to leak online hours before its debut. According to a new report from Deadline, the show’s as-yet-untitled penultimate episode has leaked online…sort of.

A lengthy text post regarding the episode – as well as next week’s series finale – reportedly surfaced on Reddit this past Tuesday. The post has since been deleted by moderators, but possible details from the summary are probably creeping up online.

This certainly is different from the fates that the season’s previous episodes have met, with the first two episodes accidentally being released in their entirety on international distribution platforms. The “Long Night” episode had several major stills leak, and last week’s episode accidentally saw a particularly spoilery death surface online.

Game of Thrones fans have even poked fun at the fact that there hasn’t been a video leak quite yet, posting several parody videos pretending to be real scenes. But thankfully, it will only be a handful of more hours until fans can see the highly-anticipated episode properly play out

“I wrote the writers when I finished reading and just said, ‘I don’t think you could’ve done a better job at finishing this story.’ To me, it was very satisfying but also very surprising and all the things that I was hoping for,” series star Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, who plays Jaime Lannister, revealed in an interview last year. “It still made sense. It wasn’t like one of those where the killer is suddenly revealed in the last act and you go, ‘Oh! I didn’t see that coming.’ Here, they’ve done a really, really good job.”

“From the beginning, we’ve talked about how the show would end.” showrunner David Benioff said in a recent interview. “A good story isn’t a good story if you have a bad ending. Of course we worry. It’s also part of the fun of any show that people love arguing about it. I loved the way David Chase ended The Sopranos [with its surprising cut to black]. I was one of those people who thought my TV had gone out. I got up and was checking the wires, unable to believe my cable had gone out in the most important moment of my favorite TV series. I think that was the best of all possible endings for that show. But a lot of people hated it. I’ve gotten into a lot of arguments with people about why that was a great ending, but people felt legitimately cheated and that’s their right to feel that way…Either way, it works for me.. Once it cuts to black nobody knows, and that’s what great about it. The only sad part is nobody can ever do that ending again.”

Game of Thrones will continue tonight at 9/8c on HBO.