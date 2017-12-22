Take a Closer Look at the Official ‘Game of Thrones’ Tarot Set

(Photo: HBO)

HBO and Chronicle Books first announced the official Game of Thrones tarot card set back in July when it was previewed at SDCC. At the time, the release date was slated for November, but it appears that has been pushed back to March of 2018. It's available to pre-order now, and we highly recommend doing so, because HBO shared a new set of images with us and it is clear that the set is absolutely gorgeous. You can check out those images in the gallery below.

The Game of Thrones tarot set is the work of tarot expert Liz Dean with artwork by award-winning illustrator Crag Coss. The set includes all 78 cards from the Major Arcana to the Cups, Coins, Spears, and Swords of the Minor Arcana. It also includes a hardcover booklet that highlights the symbolism of each card and all of the ways that they can be used in tarot reading.

Author Liz Dean notes that "archetypes are the foundation of every great tale—and Game of Thrones is an outstanding story, a rich weave…From the icy landscapes beyond the Wall to the hot deserts of Dorne, the world of Game of Thrones is replete with symbolism: an abundant source for a new tarot deck."

Indeed, Game of Thrones fans will likely find all kinds of interesting symbolism here. Who would you pick for the Death card? How about the Devil card? Find out the official answers in the gallery, and order your set of tarot cards here. It's covered by Amazon's pre-order price guarantee, so if the set gets cheaper between the time that you order and the time that it ships, you'll always get the lowest price.

