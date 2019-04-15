‘Game of Thrones’: Who Is Harry Strickland?

Many Game of Thrones fans are wondering, who is Harry Strickland? The name has popped up over recent weeks, as well as questions about the mysterious Golden Company of Essos. And now with the premiere of the final season on HBO, we now know just what’s going on in this section of Westeros.

In the latest episode of Game of Thrones, we learn that Marc Rissmann is the actor playing Harry Strickland, the Captain-General of the Golden Company. This group has been teased heavily over the later seasons, and they finally make their debut in the premiere.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Fans of Game of Thrones likely remember mentions of the Golden Company. Jorah Mormont, one of Daenerys Targaryen’s most trusted advisors, used to fight in their ranks after he was exiled from Westeros, and before he pledged his sword to the Mother of Dragons.

The group was then mentioned as an alternative for Stannis Baratheon in his quest to claim the Iron Throne. But the Stag did not want to take advantage of sell swords, deciding instead to utilize the expertise of blood magic from the Lord of Light.

Cersei is the first to utilize the services of the Golden Company, taking out a bigger loan from the Iron Bank in order to secure their support. Her new betrothed, the creepy Euron Greyjoy, goes off to make the purchase.

We don’t know how large of a role the Golden Company will play in the new series, but we do know that they’ll help complicate things even worse than they already are. Cersei Lannister doesn’t have the strength to defend King’s Landing on her own, and with the Northern alliance focused on defeating the Night King and the White Walkers, the Golden Company and Harry Strickland might end up beating the deciding factor in the Game of Thrones.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we cover the possible new Hawkeye series coming to Disney +, argue if Batman casting fatigue is setting in, we grade WWE Wrestlemania, and so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!