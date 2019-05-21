Sophie Turner Vapes in Bizarre Games of Thrones Finale Photo Which We’re Surprised HBO Didn’t Air

The infamy of Game of Thrones‘ final season is not yet over, even though the show itself is. Aside from criticisms of rushed narrative and bad character turns, fans have been equally critical about how the show’s creators and cast have conducted themselves behind the scenes.

Well, an Instagram post from Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner is certainly getting attention, as it shows more goofs around the set of the season finale — something which has already sparked major backlash from the fandom.

View this post on Instagram The pack survived A post shared by Sophie Turner (@sophiet) on May 21, 2019 at 1:34am PDT

Game of Thrones Season Eight has been plagued by controversy/mockery over its lapses in discipline during production. First, there was the infamous coffee cup (seemingly actually a tea cup) that appeared in the party scene after the Battle of Winterfell; next came the water bottle that fans spotted in the season finale, which actually appears in the same scene Sophie Turner is vaping in, above. So naturally, for some fans, this little harmless behind-the-scenes photo will just be a third example of how the cast and creators somehow didn’t take Game of Thrones‘ final season as seriously as they should have.

That’s a somewhat ridiculous notion, of course: a production like Game of Thrones‘ final season was a massive undertaking that involved hundreds of people to pull off. There were many who put maximum effort and creativity into creating what we saw; stories of the grueling process of shooting the Battle of Winterfell alone are testament to what the cast and crew put into closing the series. And yet, it’s quickly becoming apparent that what a lot of viewers will remember are the negatives about the season, both on and off the screen.

And yet, if you’re not too incensed about the final season, this little peek behind the curtains of Game of Thrones is pretty great. Fans have watched the Stark kids grow up together over the course of the series, and seeing actors Sophie Turner (Sansa), Maisie Williams (Arya) and Isaac Hempstead Wright (Bran) in their final scene together (now all grown up) is heartwarming — and seeing them all acting a fool in the moment makes it even more so.

